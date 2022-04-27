"World Class" Climbing Park Coming Together On Side Of Walden's Ridge; County Parks To Oversee Gravel Parking Lot

Officials said a "world class" climbing park is coming together on the side of Walden's Ridge.

As a key part of the project, the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy is donating a 4.7-acre tract off the W Road to the county. It will be used as a parking lot for the park.

County Parks will oversee the gravel parking area.

There will be a second parking lot of 1.5 acres off Read's Lake Road.

Taft Sibley, a leader in the park effort, said Chattanooga has a number of sites that attract rock climbers. He said, "What we have been missing is one that has some more challenging features."

He said the park will not only be for climbers, but also for mountain bikers as well as hikers.

There will be 12 miles of trail with about 30 percent of that designated for mountain biking.

Mr. Sibley said, "Those who visit the park will see beautiful streams and wonderful amenities."

Christy Cooper, county administrator of general services, said a number of groups have come together to make the park possible by raising $1.2 million.