Dr. Joel Barnes Named New Principal Of Blythe-Bower Elementary School In Cleveland

Cleveland City Schools announced that Dr. Joel Barnes will be returning to Blythe-Bower Elementary School as principal beginning Aug. 1. Dr. Barnes will replace Mrs. Prisavia Croft after she retires from the Blythe-Bower principal position at the end of July.

Dr. Barnes had previously served for five years as principal of Blythe-Bower Elementary School

before moving into the role of Supervisor of Federal Projects and Professional Development for

Cleveland City Schools during the past fours years.

He also has previous experience at both Cleveland High School and Cleveland Middle School in the assistant principal role. Prior to moving into administration for the district, Dr. Barnes spent time as a teacher at Cleveland Middle School.

In response to his appointment, Dr. Barnes said, “I am honored to once again serve the Blythe-Bower community and look forward to working with the Blythe-Bower staff to continue making a difference in the lives of students.”

Dr. Russell Dyer, director of Cleveland City Schools, also said about Dr. Barnes’ appointment, “Dr. Barnes has the experience and qualifications that are needed to fill the important role of Principal at Blythe-Bower Elementary School. I am excited to see how he can impact both the school and school community in the upcoming year as principal. With the help of an outstanding staff, I am sure that great things are ahead for Blythe-Bower and Dr. Barnes.”