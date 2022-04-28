 Thursday, April 28, 2022 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Michael E. Moore Turns Himself In After Cleveland Shooting Of Joshua Snyder

Thursday, April 28, 2022
Michael Moore
Michael Moore

Michael E. Moore has turned himself into law enforcement officials at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. He was being sought in the shooting of Joshua Snyder in Cleveland.

On Tuesday, at 11:58 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Texaco at 2000 Dalton Pike SE after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.

Information was given to officers about a brief altercation between two patrons that occurred inside of the gas service station. The victim, identified as Joshua Snyder, was located a short distance away from the scene. Officers found him with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he is recovering.

The suspect, identified as Moore, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment. 

Anyone with information on the whereabout of Moore is requested to contact Detective Brett Taylor 423-559-3392, or leave a confidential tip via the Cleveland Police Department’s Facebook inbox.


Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

Roy Exum: Sabrena: "Roads, Safety & Education"

Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday's Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. "The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better."

Roy Exum: Sabrena: "Roads, Safety & Education"

Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday’s Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. “The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better.” Her latest press release ... (click for more)

Chuckle Robinson In Control - Lookouts Beat Smokies

Chuckie Robinson is listed as a catcher on Chattanooga’s roster, but he should be labelled as a “turret” instead. Because from his post behind the batter, Robinson was forever-ready to leap up and spray bullets to all corners of the infield diamond. A few Tennessee Smokies dared to run on him in the Lookouts’ 6-2 Wednesday win, but they were fools for doing so. “With Chuckie, ... (click for more)

UTC Losing Star Guard Malachi Smith To Transfer Portal

UTC star guard Malachi Smith entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 guard from Illinois, last season averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range and was the Southern Conference player of the year. He led the Mocs to a trip to the Southern Conference title and a trip to the Big Dance. (click for more)


