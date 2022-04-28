Michael E. Moore Turns Himself In After Cleveland Shooting Of Joshua Snyder

Michael E. Moore has turned himself into law enforcement officials at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. He was being sought in the shooting of Joshua Snyder in Cleveland.

On Tuesday, at 11:58 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Texaco at 2000 Dalton Pike SE after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.

Information was given to officers about a brief altercation between two patrons that occurred inside of the gas service station. The victim, identified as Joshua Snyder, was located a short distance away from the scene. Officers found him with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he is recovering.

The suspect, identified as Moore, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.



Anyone with information on the whereabout of Moore is requested to contact Detective Brett Taylor 423-559-3392, or leave a confidential tip via the Cleveland Police Department’s Facebook inbox.

