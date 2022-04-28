 Thursday, April 28, 2022 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

General Assembly Passes New TISA Funding Formula For Education

Thursday, April 28, 2022

 The Tennessee General Assembly has passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act. 

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA will invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which would include an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion.

“Thanks to input from thousands of Tennesseans over the past several months, our state is in a position to update how we fund public education for the first time in over 30 years and put the focus where it belongs- on students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn 

The TISA is designed "to empower each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provide resources needed to all students to ensure they succeed.

Under the TISA districts would receive more than they would under the BEP should enrollment remain stable."  

JC Bowman of Professional Educators of Tennessee said, "There were many things to like in the bill, and we have recognized that from the onset. However, two facts remain: While nearly two-thirds of school districts will receive more actual dollars, they will receive a lower percentage of state funds than under the previous method of funding. This may lead to tax increases in the future at the local level once the hold harmless provision expires and local amounts increases.  

"Ultimately, we also believe that the new formula fails to adequately ensure that state dollars earmarked for teacher salaries end up going into teacher salaries. We believe we could have addressed both of these problems if we were given more time to discuss and debate those critical issues. The process was up against a time constraint of ending the legislative session, and debate was limited. They were determined to pass the bill. We simply ran out of time. We hope we have done enough due diligence to have a framework to serve children, educators, and communities moving forward. We hope to address the issues we raised next session.

"We want to congratulate Governor Lee, Commissioner Schwinn, and those who advocated for, and funded, the passage of this legislation. However, it is time for outside influences to have greater scrutiny and levels of transparency. Tennessee's government must reflect the concerns of the citizens of our state, and not just those of the special interest groups funded by national foundations."  

More information on TISA is at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/education/2021-funding-engagement/TISA%20Overview.pdf

 


April 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them

April 28, 2022

Governor Bill Lee Announces Department Of Health Leadership Transition

April 28, 2022

While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer

Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey's departure from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31. Governor Lee will name

The Tennessee General Assembly has passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA will invest an estimated $9 billion in education



Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them

While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer returned the same woman was still panhandling. The officer again told her it was dangerous to be standing on the edge of the off ramp and could cause a crash or result in her being struck

Governor Bill Lee Announces Department Of Health Leadership Transition

Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey's departure from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31. Governor Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks. He said, "Lisa led our state's health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to

Opinion

City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld.

Roy Exum: Sabrena: "Roads, Safety & Education"

Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday's Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. "The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better." Her latest press release

Sports

Chuckle Robinson In Control - Lookouts Beat Smokies

Chuckie Robinson is listed as a catcher on Chattanooga's roster, but he should be labelled as a "turret" instead. Because from his post behind the batter, Robinson was forever-ready to leap up and spray bullets to all corners of the infield diamond. A few Tennessee Smokies dared to run on him in the Lookouts' 6-2 Wednesday win, but they were fools for doing so. "With Chuckie,

UTC Losing Star Guard Malachi Smith To Transfer Portal

UTC star guard Malachi Smith entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 guard from Illinois, last season averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range and was the Southern Conference player of the year. He led the Mocs to a trip to the Southern Conference title and a trip to the Big Dance.


