Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Argues Over An Open Door; Woman Calls Police When Driver Throws Water Bottle At Her

Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a verbal argument over her wanting the door open and him wanting it closed. Police calmed down both and they agreed to separate for the night.

* * *

An officer responded to a broken down truck on I-24 eastbound and found it was in the second lane blocking traffic. The truck was owned by First Fleet and was having engine trouble and unable to move out of the roadway. The driver called for his own wrecker. Doug Yates Towing arrived shortly and removed the truck from the roadway.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer spotted a white truck parked alongside a construction waste dumpster at 301 Manufacturers Road. There was a white male rummaging through the dumpster. He told the officer he scraps stainless steel and copper. A plain-view search of his truck didn't render any suspicious materials or tools used in the theft of metals. A black and green spray-painted mountain bike was mounted to the rear of the truck, but did not match the description of recent bike thefts. The man had a non-extradition traffic warrant out of Georgia, a revoked driver's license, and the tag displayed on the truck returned to a Nissan, however he was not in actual physical control of the truck. He was verbally warned about the discrepancies, as well as catalytic converter theft laws.

* * *

A woman told police she was traveling southbound on Highway 27 and passed the Signal Mountain Boulevard exit when a big object hit her front windshield. This caused her windshield to be significantly damaged. The estimated damage is $500. Due to it being a safety hazard the woman requested a tow. Her car was towed by Cains Wrecker to Cherokee Boulevard. The woman had no injures and didn't need EMS.

* * *



A woman who lives on East 50th told police someone has been causing damage to the abandoned house next door to hers. A window and fence have been damaged. Police observed the house to be dilapidated, and it is hard to tell if any damage has occurred recently. An owner for the house couldn't be identified. There were numerous court notices on the front door, but no contact information.

* * *

A woman called police and said her employer's American Express credit card had been stolen and was used at JC Penny's at Hamilton Place for $2,725. Her credit cards were also stolen and her Chase credit card was used at Best Buy to make two charges of $1,420.48 each. Her Truist credit card was used at Best Buy in Hixson and was charged $786.32. She said the person tried to use the card again at JC Penny's for over $4,000 but that charge was declined.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police there were 19 transactions for Door Dash and two transactions for Amazon on her TVFCU debit card that were not made by her. The funds will be returned to her account, which makes TVFCU the victim.

* * *

A man at the Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police sometime during the night his Troybuilt red generator were stolen out of the bed of his F-150. His wife looked outside the door and noticed a white male, (5'10", 150 pounds, red hair, in his 30s) standing beside the F-150. Next, she noticed the man driving away in a tan Ford SUV and believed that the blue straps used to secure the generator were hanging out of the vehicle. Police told the victim to contact dispatch if he noticed the suspected thief hanging around the motel.

* * *

Police observed an abandoned vehicle in the shoulder of the 5300 block of Mountain Creek Road. An officer then approached the vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV bearing TN tag, and observed that the vehicle was unoccupied. He placed an abandoned vehicle sticker on the vehicle and left the scene.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Wilcox Boulevard. Police spoke with a woman who said that she was upset because her caretaker would not take her to her sister's house. She said that she just needed someone to vent to about the situation. The woman returned inside the home without issue.

* * *

A man at a business at 7601 E. Brainerd Road told police there was a homeless camp behind the business and he wanted them removed. Officers walked through the homeless camp and did not encounter anyone. There was a large amount of trash at this location. Officers will attempt to make contact again at a later time.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving east on Brainerd Road when she got cut off by a vehicle merging onto her lane. She said the driver threw a water bottle at her so she decided to call 911. When the officer asked her if she would want to press charges if police found the vehicle she refused.