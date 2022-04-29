CHI Memorial Receives Approval For New Hospital In Ringgold; New Facility Set To Open In Fall 2024

 Friday, April 29, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Georgia Department of Community Health on Friday announced its approval of CHI Memorial’s certificate of need (CON) application to build a new hospital in Ringgold, Ga.   

“On behalf of the people of Northwest Georgia, we are thrilled with this decision,” said Andrew McGill, CHI Memorial chief strategist.  “CHI Memorial has been committed to this community for nearly 25 years, and this is the next step to ensure the residents have convenient access to care close to home.”

CHI Memorial acquired the license to operate the hospital in Fort Oglethorpe in December 2017.  At that time, hospital leadership promised to build a new hospital building.  CHI Memorial was required to file a CON because the new hospital campus is more than three and a half miles from the current location.  With today’s decision, CHI Memorial will finalize the project plans and prepare for the groundbreaking, which will take place in fall 2022.

The new hospital is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

The new hospital in Ringgold will feature 64 inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), as well as a full service emergency department, operating rooms, and an endoscopy lab.  It will also include a comprehensive imaging center with x-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound, and non-invasive cardiac imaging.  The new building will connect to the current CHI Memorial Parkway building creating a single campus geared toward establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services. 

Since acquiring the license for hospital operations in December 2017, CHI Memorial opened Rees Skillern Cancer Institute for radiation treatment, an imaging center, a MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, and a multi-speciality clinic at CHI Memorial Parkway.  In 2021, CHI Memorial began providing EMS service to Dade and Walker Counties.  CHI Memorial also has primary care clinics in Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties, as well as an urgent care clinic in Walker County.  In total, CHI Memorial has more than 70 physicians and advanced practice clinicians serving the North Georgia community, including almost two dozen adult primary care providers.

“CHI Memorial has been committed to this community for nearly 30 years,” said Janelle Reilly, CHI Memorial market CEO.  “Bringing more services to a convenient, patient-friendly campus that is close to a major interstate and in the epicenter of local commercial and residential growth will provide greater access to comprehensive healthcare closer to home.  It’s what the people of North Georgia need and deserve, and we are happy to partner with them on this journey.”


April 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Argues Over An Open Door; Woman Calls Police When Driver Throws Water Bottle At Her

April 29, 2022

Mayor Kelly Issues Notice Of Funding Opportunity For $30 Million In City American Rescue Plan funds

April 29, 2022

Jerry Cantrell McCullough Indicted On Rape Charge


Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday accepted the recommended framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, and issued a formal notice of funding opportunity for the $30 million available through ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 37-year-old Jerry Cantrell McCullough on a charge of rape. The indictment says the incident happened Oct. 18, 2019. (click for more)



Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a verbal argument over her wanting the door open and him wanting it closed. Police calmed down both and they agreed to separate for the night. * * * An officer responded to a broken down ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday accepted the recommended framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, and issued a formal notice of funding opportunity for the $30 million available through Chattanooga’s portion of the American Rescue Plan. The awards are competitive, and many projects will not receive funding. The city received more than 200 initial funding requests for ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Cell Phone Is Not At All "Smart"

My cell phone is not at all "smart" by today's standards. It's just a cheap low-cost cellphone with basic services that's served me well over the decades. I use it mainly for emergency situations while away from home. So please! Stop telling me to just "use my smartphone," because I don't have one, and don't want one. Thank You Brenda Washington (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander Takes ‘The High Road’

Matt Hullander was scurrying between early voting sites Thursday when he learned a second wave of negative ads had been mailed to Hamilton County voters. Hullander is in a tight race with Sabrena Smedley in next Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Hamilton County Mayor while insiders believe a third hopeful, Weston Wamp, has imploded in the eyes of voters after his backers ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Lineman Cole Strange Taken 29th In 1st Round Of NFL Draft

Bewildered people across the country curiously searched around for any information on Cole Strange a little before midnight. When the New England Patriots selected the Chattanooga offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft, most had only heard about him in passing. Rusty Wright was not one of those people. Chattanooga’s coach is certain the Patriots are getting ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Team Wins Post Season Opener

After the first four matches were done in two sets, the top spot came down to the third set in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championships on Thursday afternoon in Morehead, Ky. The third-seeded Mocs defeated No. 2 Austin Peay for the first time this season, 3-2, behind a 15-11 victory at the No. 1 pair. The dual began with a Chattanooga straight-set ... (click for more)


