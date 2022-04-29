 Friday, April 29, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mayor Kelly Issues Notice Of Funding Opportunity For $30 Million In City American Rescue Plan funds

Friday, April 29, 2022

Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday accepted the recommended framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, and issued a formal notice of funding opportunity for the $30 million available through Chattanooga’s portion of the American Rescue Plan. 

The awards are competitive, and many projects will not receive funding.

The city received more than 200 initial funding requests for more than $265 million against the available $30 million. Those requests may now be converted into formal applications for funding by following the framework issued in the notice of funding opportunity. Potential applicants who did not submit initial proposals may still apply for funding through the formal notice of funding opportunity process.

The framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, which is available on Recovery.Chattanooga.gov, first analyzed Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy, and from there recommended a single goal - catalyzing the economic growth of the black community - serve as its primary objective.

To help spur economic growth in Chattanooga’s neighborhoods, the commission recommended funding projects which fall into the following four priority areas:

  • Ensure accessible housing for all Chattanoogans

  • Build a universal path to early learning and provide high-quality childcare

  • Close the gaps in public health and public safety

  • Build a competitive regional economy

The Equitable Recovery Commission on Monday recommended $9.8 million for affordable housing, $6.2 million toward early learning, $6.9 million for public health and safety, and $7 million to build a competitive regional economy in the black and brown communities.

Mayor Kelly increased the portion of funding allocated to affordable housing to $13 million, and allocated $5 million to early learning, $6 million to public health and safety, and another $6 million to build a competitive regional economy in the black and brown communities.

The notice of funding opportunity, which is available at Recovery.Chattanooga.gov, includes detailed criteria for applicants who wish to pursue a formal application. For instance, recipients who are selected for funding will be required to submit both financial and programmatic reports that comply with U.S. Treasury regulations, including listing budgeted versus actual expenses.

The city will host a virtual applicant information session on May 3 at 1 p.m. to provide technical assistance for applicants. Those interested may register at https://tinyurl.com/ARPATA

The session will be recorded and posted online to Recovery.Chattanooga.gov.

An additional in-person applicant information session for technical assistance is scheduled for May 9 at 5 p.m. at the Edney Innovation Center 5th floor (1100 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402).

The final date to submit applications is currently set for June 3 at 5 p.m. 

Notices of intent to award will be released in early July.

The ARP spending plan is contingent on City Council approval.



April 29, 2022

Opinion

My Cell Phone Is Not At All "Smart"

My cell phone is not at all "smart" by today's standards. It's just a cheap low-cost cellphone with basic services that's served me well over the decades. I use it mainly for emergency situations while away from home. So please! Stop telling me to just "use my smartphone," because I don't have one, and don't want one. Thank You Brenda Washington (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander Takes ‘The High Road’

Matt Hullander was scurrying between early voting sites Thursday when he learned a second wave of negative ads had been mailed to Hamilton County voters. Hullander is in a tight race with Sabrena Smedley in next Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Hamilton County Mayor while insiders believe a third hopeful, Weston Wamp, has imploded in the eyes of voters after his backers ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Lineman Cole Strange Taken 29th In 1st Round Of NFL Draft

Bewildered people across the country curiously searched around for any information on Cole Strange a little before midnight. When the New England Patriots selected the Chattanooga offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft, most had only heard about him in passing. Rusty Wright was not one of those people. Chattanooga’s coach is certain the Patriots are getting ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Team Wins Post Season Opener

After the first four matches were done in two sets, the top spot came down to the third set in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championships on Thursday afternoon in Morehead, Ky. The third-seeded Mocs defeated No. 2 Austin Peay for the first time this season, 3-2, behind a 15-11 victory at the No. 1 pair. The dual began with a Chattanooga straight-set ... (click for more)


