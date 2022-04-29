Mayor Kelly Issues Notice Of Funding Opportunity For $30 Million In City American Rescue Plan funds

Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday accepted the recommended framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, and issued a formal notice of funding opportunity for the $30 million available through Chattanooga’s portion of the American Rescue Plan.

The awards are competitive, and many projects will not receive funding. The city received more than 200 initial funding requests for more than $265 million against the available $30 million. Those requests may now be converted into formal applications for funding by following the framework issued in the notice of funding opportunity. Potential applicants who did not submit initial proposals may still apply for funding through the formal notice of funding opportunity process.

The framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, which is available on Recovery.Chattanooga.gov, first analyzed Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy, and from there recommended a single goal - catalyzing the economic growth of the black community - serve as its primary objective.

To help spur economic growth in Chattanooga’s neighborhoods, the commission recommended funding projects which fall into the following four priority areas:

Ensure accessible housing for all Chattanoogans

Build a universal path to early learning and provide high-quality childcare

Close the gaps in public health and public safety

Build a competitive regional economy

The Equitable Recovery Commission on Monday recommended $9.8 million for affordable housing, $6.2 million toward early learning, $6.9 million for public health and safety, and $7 million to build a competitive regional economy in the black and brown communities.

Mayor Kelly increased the portion of funding allocated to affordable housing to $13 million, and allocated $5 million to early learning, $6 million to public health and safety, and another $6 million to build a competitive regional economy in the black and brown communities.

The notice of funding opportunity, which is available at Recovery.Chattanooga.gov, includes detailed criteria for applicants who wish to pursue a formal application. For instance, recipients who are selected for funding will be required to submit both financial and programmatic reports that comply with U.S. Treasury regulations, including listing budgeted versus actual expenses.

The city will host a virtual applicant information session on May 3 at 1 p.m. to provide technical assistance for applicants. Those interested may register at https://tinyurl.com/ARPATA

The session will be recorded and posted online to Recovery.Chattanooga.gov.

An additional in-person applicant information session for technical assistance is scheduled for May 9 at 5 p.m. at the Edney Innovation Center 5th floor (1100 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402).

The final date to submit applications is currently set for June 3 at 5 p.m.

Notices of intent to award will be released in early July.

The ARP spending plan is contingent on City Council approval.