East Ridge Firefighters, Police Commended For Saving 9 Lives At Apartment Fire

Nine employees of East Ridge were given letters of commendation on Thursday night for dedication and commitment to the well being of the citizens of East Ridge. On the night of March 30, firefighters and police officers responded to an apartment fire at 3725 Fountain Ave. and saved nine lives, it was stated. Fire Chief Mike Williams said that saving nine people during one incident is outstanding and does not often happen. He awarded a letter of commendation to eight fire fighters and two police officers.

They are Battalion Chief Billy Quintrell, Capt. Chris Peters, Lt. James Burkart, Engineers Bryan Dean, Ronnie Crawford, Josh Williams and Tyler Ezell and fire fighter Jaxon Albright. The Police Officers that were honored are Tyler Davis and Jonah Goddard. Mayor Brian Williams presented each with a challenge coin from the city.

An amendment of the East Ridge fire code passed on the final reading at the meeting, which now prohibits open flame cooking devices to be stored or used on combustible apartment balconies.

The police department is making plans to increase its reserve officer program, said Assistant Chief Clint Uselton. With the council’s approval Thursday night to purchase eight additional Motorola portable radios, there will be enough for the new reserves and one extra. The cost is $37,239 to buy eight of the radios that are carried by officers on their belts.

The police department will be conducting two upcoming community events. This coming Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., police will hold a Drug Take-Back Day at Walgreens on Ringgold Road. And on May 14, the department will have Spring into Safety at the Camp Jordan Arena parking lot. The police will promote seat belt use, hold controlled crashes, demonstrate effects of drunk driving and have fire and police vehicles on display for kids to get into. The East Ridge Animal Shelter will also have an adoption day.

The city is hoping to make transportation improvements and will be applying for state funding to help with the cost. City Manager Chris Dorsey said that if the projects are selected, the state of Tennessee would pay 80 percent of the cost and East Ridge would be responsible for just 20 percent. The council members committed to provide the required 20 percent match if the projects are chosen. Each is only in the preliminary application phase.

One of these projects would create a traffic calming solution at the intersection of South Seminole and Bennett Roads. Another, Spring Creek Phase I project, would alleviate traffic that stacks up from the elementary school to Ringgold Road. Spring Creek Phase II would widen the road from Spring Creek Elementary School to Parkridge East Hospital. The fourth traffic project would widen South Mack Smith Road from the state line where traffic now backs up to Ringgold Road.

All of these projects are in the preliminary planning stages he said, but if they are accepted, the total cost would be $6,284,500 and East Ridge would only be responsible for paying $1,256,000 of that.

Mr. Dorsey also updated the council on the city’s plan for patch paving for which they previously approved spending a half million if it is feasible. A thorough analysis has been finished which rated the city’s streets from worst to best. It is now being determined if it will be possible and more efficient to combine certain streets that need work in order to take advantage of where road equipment will be placed.

The city has agreed to renew a contract with TDOT for mowing services at the I-75, Exit 1 interchange. Although East Ridge will be paid $8,820 to mow the area six times during the year, the council was told it does not cover the actual cost. The city prefers to do the work and keep the interchange at the entrance to the city looking better than if TDOT did the maintenance which would include mowing only a few times.

A zoning change for an existing duplex at 1200 South Seminole Dr. was approved on the first reading. A second will be needed before the new zoning takes effect. Pastor Nathan Garamy of the Freedom Church Assembly of God previously received a recommendation from the East Ridge Planning Commission, for a zoning change from R-1 Residential to R-2 Residential Duplex. The building that has always been a duplex, is owned by the church and is on church property. The church ultimately wishes to use it for a short-term rental. Because it would not be owner occupied, the use for a short-term rental will have to be approved by the city county at a future meeting.

On the second and last reading an ordinance passed to extend construction deadlines for the owners of the two new package stores that are being built in East Ridge. They will each have two, three-month extensions of the deadline if needed. The delays have been caused by labor and supply chain shortages.

Another ordinance was amended to allow East Ridge city judges to live in Hamilton County outside of the city. Another condition is that the judge cannot hold any other non-judicial federal, county, state of municipal elected office.

Two city amenities have been added to the parks and playgrounds in East Ridge. A new dog park behind city hall has opened and is already being used quite a bit, said City Manager Dorsey. Playground equipment for the dogs has been ordered and is expected to be received in June.

The Splash Pad is in the process of being fenced now and some finishing details are being completed. Plans are to open it to the public around Memorial Day.

In preparation for elections on May 5 the city held a lottery for spots around the poling places where candidates can locate tents. Mr. Dorsey said six places have been reserved and the ones that are left will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Mayor Williams informed the council and those present at the meeting that officials in East Ridge have requested $1 million from Hamilton County to help with the cost of constructing entrances into what is referred to as the Gateway. He said he is optimistic that Hamilton County will partner with the city with financial assistance. The Hamilton County Commission will vote on the money for East Ridge at next Wednesday’s commission meeting.