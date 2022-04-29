East Brainerd Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Afternoon

 Friday, April 29, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

An East Brainerd home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

The owner called 911 reporting her house was on fire at 2402 Haven Cove Lane. At 4:05 p.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof. Tri-Community VFD immediately requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Highway 58 VFD responded to Tri-Community VFD fire station to stand by for any additional emergency calls.

Tri-Community VFD officials reported the single story house is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.


East Ridge Firefighters, Police Commended For Saving 9 Lives At Apartment Fire

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Argues Over An Open Door; Woman Calls Police When Driver Throws Water Bottle At Her

Mayor Kelly Issues Notice Of Funding Opportunity For $30 Million In City American Rescue Plan funds


Nine employees of East Ridge were given letters of commendation on Thursday night for dedication and commitment to the well being of the citizens of East Ridge. On the night of March 30, firefighters ... (click for more)

Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday accepted the recommended framework developed by the Equitable Recovery Commission, and issued a formal notice of funding opportunity for the $30 million available through ... (click for more)



East Ridge Firefighters, Police Commended For Saving 9 Lives At Apartment Fire

Nine employees of East Ridge were given letters of commendation on Thursday night for dedication and commitment to the well being of the citizens of East Ridge. On the night of March 30, firefighters and police officers responded to an apartment fire at 3725 Fountain Ave. and saved nine lives, it was stated. Fire Chief Mike Williams said that saving nine people during one incident ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Argues Over An Open Door; Woman Calls Police When Driver Throws Water Bottle At Her

Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a verbal argument over her wanting the door open and him wanting it closed. Police calmed down both and they agreed to separate for the night. * * * An officer responded to a broken down ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

My Cell Phone Is Not At All "Smart"

My cell phone is not at all "smart" by today's standards. It's just a cheap low-cost cellphone with basic services that's served me well over the decades. I use it mainly for emergency situations while away from home. So please! Stop telling me to just "use my smartphone," because I don't have one, and don't want one. Thank You Brenda Washington (click for more)

Sports

UTC Lineman Cole Strange Taken 29th In 1st Round Of NFL Draft

Bewildered people across the country curiously searched around for any information on Cole Strange a little before midnight. When the New England Patriots selected the Chattanooga offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft, most had only heard about him in passing. Rusty Wright was not one of those people. Chattanooga’s coach is certain the Patriots are getting ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: To My Family's Old Nemesis

Dear Melanoma: I've never written to you until now. Like others, I always thought that eventually there would be a cure for you, and thought that you would just die away and be forgotten. But that's not the case. You took my father's life on May 3rd, 1991, one year exactly from the day that his doctors gave him a year to live. He didn't get a chance to see his grandchildren grow ... (click for more)


