East Brainerd Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Afternoon

An East Brainerd home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

The owner called 911 reporting her house was on fire at 2402 Haven Cove Lane. At 4:05 p.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof. Tri-Community VFD immediately requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Highway 58 VFD responded to Tri-Community VFD fire station to stand by for any additional emergency calls.



Tri-Community VFD officials reported the single story house is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.