Sunday, April 3, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BALES, ALLEN LABRON 
2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARBEE, SAMUEL DALTON 
5206 MOUNTAINCREST DR.

KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

BEARD, TAMERON DICENE 
8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOLIN, JAMES EUGENE 
902 S. CHANCERY ST. /HOMELESS MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSUALT

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRADLEY, ANTHONY CLAY 
2231 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073631 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BURNEY, ISAAC LEE 
1800 S WILLOW APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANNON, ALICE ORTA 
219 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAPUTO, KALA L 
1335 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COLE, MARIAH NICOLE 
4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CORBETT, COLTON BYRON 
8315 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
2704 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESCALANTE-PEREZ, JUAN 
1900 CHAMBERLAND AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORKAN, GARRET VINCENT 
3601 CLAIRMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GALVEZ-RAMIREZ, LEYMAN 
1114 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN 
2602 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

GOMEZ SANCHEZ, DANY ROMEO 
1609 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE 
123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER MILES 
6 HICKORY LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HAWKINS, STEVEN LAVON 
6562 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

HEADRICK, CODY LEE 
HOMELESS , 37302 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEAVIN, JENNIFER ASHLEY 
91 SENOYA LN SENOIA, 30276 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HENDERSON, LARRY JEROME 
54 COUNTY ROAD 729 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CAPIAS VANDALISM $1000 - $10000

HENDRY, COLE J 
4360 ARNO RD FRANKLIN, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGDON, TRAVIS LYN 
402 COLEMAN RD #402 SODDY DAISY, 373797626 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

LANGLEY, JACKIE DARRELL 
3840 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE 
3918 RACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LYTTLE, KARLISS NMN 
25 S GERMANTOWN RD #155 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, DARWIN 
150 RAULSTON COVE ROAD KIMBALL, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARTIN, CARLOS MIGUEL 
3607 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCQUEEN, GARRETT 
7445 ANVIL CT SE LELAND, 28451 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINNISS, KYLE 
4905 HWY 58 UNIT 193 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOLONEY, JEFFREY SCOTT 
1308 N GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN 
306 VALLEYVIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA (ON PTR FOR THEFT)

NANCE, DOMINIC MICHAEL ROMAN 
8265 BARBERRY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM - BY FELON

POWERS, HANNAH R 
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL 
4016 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE 
2514 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ROSS, DARVIN LEE 
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, DERRICK 
1961 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED

ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PTR)

SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD 
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEXTON, CALEB ANDREW 
2409 BENDING OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211522 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEEGOG, BOBBY JOE 
109 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TODD TERRANCE 
824 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023710 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STALLION, ALEX JAWUN 
152 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUTTON, PATRICK SHANE 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 1207 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWOOPES, EARNEST ALEXANDER 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163819 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TANKERSLEY, CARRI E 
1108 MILWEHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIPLETT, JEFFREY CARLTON 
495 RED CLAY ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UREN, JENNIFER REBECCA 
8006 FREEPORT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE 
4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101710 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, KEVIN JAMES 
2250 VARNELL RD SW LOT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEST, HAROLD ODELL 
3324 HWY 299 WIDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BRANDON 
91 SENOYA LN SENOIA, 30276 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT



