Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BALES, ALLEN LABRON

2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARBEE, SAMUEL DALTON

5206 MOUNTAINCREST DR.





KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000BEARD, TAMERON DICENE8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BOLIN, JAMES EUGENE902 S. CHANCERY ST. /HOMELESS MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSUALTBOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTBRADLEY, ANTHONY CLAY2231 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073631Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONBURNEY, ISAAC LEE1800 S WILLOW APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CANNON, ALICE ORTA219 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CAPUTO, KALA L1335 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)COLE, MARIAH NICOLE4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCORBETT, COLTON BYRON8315 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL2704 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTESCALANTE-PEREZ, JUAN1900 CHAMBERLAND AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORKAN, GARRET VINCENT3601 CLAIRMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GALVEZ-RAMIREZ, LEYMAN1114 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARCIA HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN2602 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)GOMEZ SANCHEZ, DANY ROMEO1609 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER MILES6 HICKORY LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARGIS, DAVID WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054619Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIHAWKINS, STEVEN LAVON6562 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEHEADRICK, CODY LEEHOMELESS , 37302Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEAVIN, JENNIFER ASHLEY91 SENOYA LN SENOIA, 30276Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHENDERSON, LARRY JEROME54 COUNTY ROAD 729 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCAPIAS VANDALISM $1000 - $10000HENDRY, COLE J4360 ARNO RD FRANKLIN, 37027Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIGDON, TRAVIS LYN402 COLEMAN RD #402 SODDY DAISY, 373797626Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GLANGLEY, JACKIE DARRELL3840 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELANIER, RODNEY EUGENE3918 RACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELYTTLE, KARLISS NMN25 S GERMANTOWN RD #155 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARSHALL, DARWIN150 RAULSTON COVE ROAD KIMBALL, 37380Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMARTIN, CARLOS MIGUEL3607 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCQUEEN, GARRETT7445 ANVIL CT SE LELAND, 28451Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINNISS, KYLE4905 HWY 58 UNIT 193 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTMOLONEY, JEFFREY SCOTT1308 N GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN306 VALLEYVIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFTA (ON PTR FOR THEFT)NANCE, DOMINIC MICHAEL ROMAN8265 BARBERRY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING FELONYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM - BY FELONPOWERS, HANNAH R1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL4016 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE2514 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWROSS, DARVIN LEE2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSS, DERRICK1961 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKEDROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMNHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PTR)SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEXTON, CALEB ANDREW2409 BENDING OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211522Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHEEGOG, BOBBY JOE109 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, TODD TERRANCE824 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023710Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTALLION, ALEX JAWUN152 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESUTTON, PATRICK SHANE1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 1207 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWOOPES, EARNEST ALEXANDER4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163819Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TANKERSLEY, CARRI E1108 MILWEHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRIPLETT, JEFFREY CARLTON495 RED CLAY ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UREN, JENNIFER REBECCA8006 FREEPORT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101710Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, KEVIN JAMES2250 VARNELL RD SW LOT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEST, HAROLD ODELL3324 HWY 299 WIDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BRANDON91 SENOYA LN SENOIA, 30276Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDOMESTIC ASSAULT