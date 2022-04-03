Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BALES, ALLEN LABRON
2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARBEE, SAMUEL DALTON
5206 MOUNTAINCREST DR.
KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
BEARD, TAMERON DICENE
8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOLIN, JAMES EUGENE
902 S. CHANCERY ST. /HOMELESS MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSUALT
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRADLEY, ANTHONY CLAY
2231 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073631
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BURNEY, ISAAC LEE
1800 S WILLOW APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANNON, ALICE ORTA
219 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAPUTO, KALA L
1335 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COLE, MARIAH NICOLE
4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CORBETT, COLTON BYRON
8315 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
2704 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESCALANTE-PEREZ, JUAN
1900 CHAMBERLAND AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORKAN, GARRET VINCENT
3601 CLAIRMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GALVEZ-RAMIREZ, LEYMAN
1114 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN
2602 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
GOMEZ SANCHEZ, DANY ROMEO
1609 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER MILES
6 HICKORY LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HAWKINS, STEVEN LAVON
6562 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
HEADRICK, CODY LEE
HOMELESS , 37302
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEAVIN, JENNIFER ASHLEY
91 SENOYA LN SENOIA, 30276
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENDERSON, LARRY JEROME
54 COUNTY ROAD 729 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CAPIAS VANDALISM $1000 - $10000
HENDRY, COLE J
4360 ARNO RD FRANKLIN, 37027
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGDON, TRAVIS LYN
402 COLEMAN RD #402 SODDY DAISY, 373797626
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
LANGLEY, JACKIE DARRELL
3840 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
3918 RACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYTTLE, KARLISS NMN
25 S GERMANTOWN RD #155 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, DARWIN
150 RAULSTON COVE ROAD KIMBALL, 37380
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARTIN, CARLOS MIGUEL
3607 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCQUEEN, GARRETT
7445 ANVIL CT SE LELAND, 28451
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINNISS, KYLE
4905 HWY 58 UNIT 193 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOLONEY, JEFFREY SCOTT
1308 N GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN
306 VALLEYVIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA (ON PTR FOR THEFT)
NANCE, DOMINIC MICHAEL ROMAN
8265 BARBERRY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM - BY FELON
POWERS, HANNAH R
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
4016 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE
2514 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, DERRICK
1961 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED
ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PTR)
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEXTON, CALEB ANDREW
2409 BENDING OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211522
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEEGOG, BOBBY JOE
109 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, TODD TERRANCE
824 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023710
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
152 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUTTON, PATRICK SHANE
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 1207 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWOOPES, EARNEST ALEXANDER
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163819
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TANKERSLEY, CARRI E
1108 MILWEHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIPLETT, JEFFREY CARLTON
495 RED CLAY ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UREN, JENNIFER REBECCA
8006 FREEPORT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE
4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101710
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES
2250 VARNELL RD SW LOT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEST, HAROLD ODELL
3324 HWY 299 WIDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BRANDON
91 SENOYA LN SENOIA, 30276
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT