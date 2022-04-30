Police Blotter: Good Samaritan Tries To Return Found Cell Phone To Owner, But Gives To Wrong Person, Who Keeps It; Delivery Driver Who Fell Asleep In Drive-Thru Line Is Tired From Working Multiple Jobs

A man told police his phone was stolen from the Shell gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said that he was inside the store for a while shopping, and after he checked out he noticed that he did not have his phone. He then walked back inside the store and told the clerk about the phone. The store clerk told him that a woman in front of her that is a regular walked out of the store and another customer walked out and handed her a phone. The store clerk said that the woman that received the phone was a regular in the store and she would most likely be back tomorrow. Police asked the clerk if he could watch the video, and after reviewing the video footage, he saw that the man was lingering around the front counter with his phone in his hand. He then walked away from the counter and a heavy-set white female in a gray Puma hat, gray Harvard shirt and gray shorts checked out. The woman then walked out of the store and got into the passenger side of a red Jeep Wrangler with a soft top at the gas pumps. The customer that was behind her then walked up to the counter and he noticed a cell phone on the counter next to him. He then grabbed the cell phone, walked out to the Jeep and asked the woman if that was her cell phone. The woman took the cell phone and the Jeep left the parking lot, traveling south on Broad Street. The video then shows the cell phone owner come back up to the counter, check out and go out to his car. He then re-enters the store and asks the clerk about his phone. He told police that his phone was a black Motorola Moto G worth $150 and he might be able to track it when he gets hold of Door Dash. He said that if he can get Door Dash to track his phone, he will call back into the police department and notify officers about its location.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Dillards, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Prior to arrival, a manager at the store had successfully recovered the merchandise that was stolen. The manager said the suspects were two white females - one dressed in all black, the other in a white sweater with a black under shirt. Both women brought clothes into a fitting room. The woman in all black walked past all points of sale and out of the store with a black dress on her arm that she did not pay for. The woman in the white sweater concealed bathing suits in a bag, walked past all points of sale, and left the store. The manager was able to get both women to return to the store, and was able to retrieve the merchandise. Both women were gone prior to police arrival.

* * *



A man on Marylin Lane told police someone got into his vehicle overnight and stole his Glock. He said he was not sure who took it or how they took it. He said he did not currently have the serial number, but would call back once he had it.

* * *

A woman told police someone damaged the passenger rear door of her vehicle in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on Hamilton Place Boulevard, and it was caused by a wheelchair. She said she does not believe the wheelchair simply slammed into her vehicle. She said it appears as if the wheelchair was crushed between two vehicles.

* * *

A man and woman on Emma Kate Drive told police they were attempting to sell their iPhone 11 Pro Max to someone named George on Facebook. They agreed to meet up on Emma Kate Drive for the sale. When George showed up, he took the phone and ran. Later on, George admitted to stealing it and not having any intentions on returning it via Facebook messenger.

* * *

An employee at Joe's Kwik Mart, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr., told police that a white male came into the store and stole items. She said she was not sure how much was taken. She said the man left in a vehicle with a TN tag displayed on the vehicle. She said she would have to wait for a manager to come in to view the video footage.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Accord (GA tag) at 2200 W. Shepherd Road for a headlight violation. Police observed the vehicle was crossing the intersection at a high rate of speed, with no headlight. Police made contact with the driver and the passenger. Upon approaching the driver's side window, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police also observed wrapping papers in plain view. After checking the driver's information, and the passenger's information, both men were ordered to exit the vehicle. Police had probable cause to search the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police found two stacks of money, all single dollar bills, wrapped in a rubber band. The driver said that the money belonged to his girlfriend. Nothing else was found inside the vehicle, and both men left without incident.

* * *

Police observed a black Chevrolet Malibu (TN tag) traveling at a high rate of speed driving east on Shallowford Road, then turn abruptly north on Center Street across three lanes of travel. Police attempted to get behind the vehicle to conduct a routine traffic stop. The vehicle turned in to the Residence Inn parking lot. When an officer got into the parking lot, he could not locate the vehicle. He returned to the hotel after answering a call for service and saw the vehicle was backed up next to the hotel, but was unoccupied.



* * *

A woman called police from E. 23rd Street and said she was in a verbal disorder with a long-time friend. She said the two were in the friend's vehicle at the time. During the disorder she said the friend kicked her out of the car at this location. The two are staying in an Air B&B on Duncan Avenue. Police escorted the woman to that address, but since she did not have a key and was not on the reservation, she could not access the room. The owner of the Air B&B contacted the friend to have her come back so the woman could retrieve her belongings and leave for the night. The friend said it would be a while and that she tried to offer the key to the woman before she got out of the vehicle.

* * *

An employee of Chattanooga Wine and Spirits, 6804 Shallowford Road, told police that a white female came into the store and stole a basket full of liquor the day before. The employee said the value of the stolen liquor was $415.12. She showed police photos of the woman, as well as the vehicle she left in - a blue Nissan Sentra.



* * *

Police responded to 1242 Lower Mill Road for an abandoned auto called in by an anonymous person. Police located the vehicle and ran the VIN through NCIC. The vehicle did not come back as stolen. Police towed the vehicle, due to it being partially left in a lane of travel and creating a traffic hazard. Police ran the registered owner through COPLINK and found a possible number, but was unable to confirm this was a working number or if it was the registered owner's phone number due to getting voicemail. Due to this, the owner has not been notified. Conley's Wrecker service was dispatched to tow the vehicle.

* * *

An employee at the Taco Bell at 3151 Broad St. called police and said an older white male in a Kia was falling asleep in the drive thru line. Police observed the described vehicle and driver at the Taco Bell and identified the driver. The driver did appear tired and, while talking with him, police did not smell any intoxicants coming from the inside of the vehicle or from his person, and his speech did seem normal. The driver said he was tired and was picking up a Door Dash order from the Taco Bell. He was able to provide his identification and information regarding his door dash delivery without any difficulty. He was observed wearing what appeared to be a Walden Security uniform. A THP trooper also arrived on scene and was familiar with the driver as someone he has been out with multiple times on the interstate, where he was found sleeping in his vehicle. He was

known to the trooper as working multiple jobs, which is usually the reason he was tired and sleeping on the side of the interstate. With no observed indication that the man was intoxicated, in addition to the information provided by the trooper who was on scene, the man was allowed to leave without any further police interaction.