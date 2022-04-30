McClendon Denounces "Profanity-Laced Rant" In Opponent Chauncey’s "Attack On East Ridge Citizen"

County Commission District 8 candidate Tucker McClendon said his election opponent, East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey, "launched a profanity-laced tirade against a constituent in East Ridge."

Mr. McClendon, who is currently the School Board chairman, said, "The exchange occurred on the East Ridge Concerned Citizens Facebook Group. A citizen, John Tilley, commented that Mr. Chauncey voted to raise property taxes by 28 percent in 2021.

"At that point, Mr. Chauncey began to rant against Mr. Tilley, including calling him a (blanking) coward for simply not answering his phone at 11:30 pm. Chauncey then sent private messages to Mr. Tilley until midnight that were even more profanity-laced.

"Mike Chauncey spent his campaign attacking my maturity and integrity throughout this race, yet this is the example he sets. These actions show poor decision-making and immaturity from Mr. Chauncey. It is offensive, belligerent, and, frankly, unacceptable from a sitting elected official and candidate running for higher office.

"Since the start of this election cycle, my campaign has been about promoting what I can do for the citizens of District 8 on the County Commission. We will continue to do that for the next three days as we close out this election.

"Still, I can not let these comments stand without denouncing them in a statement on behalf of the people of District 8.

"You can see some of the exchanges, since deleted, here (WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE):"

https://postimg.cc/R3N66Dp9

https://postimg.cc/r04DgtLP

https://postimg.cc/N2w5nfsf

https://postimg.cc/Y4Z41zTF