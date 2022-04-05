Female Inmate Arrested In Rape Of Another Female; Charges Pending In 2nd Jailhouse Rape

The Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in one rape at the Silverdale Jail and is investigating a second case.

Nikkie Nicole Walker, 35, has been charged with the rape of a fellow female inmate.

The victim in that case and in the other matter were released early from the jail.



Officials said charges are pending in the second rape case.

Authorities said the incident involving Ms. Walker happened March 23 in a bed that both were sharing. The inmate said she did not have a mat and had been sleeping on the floor. She said Ms. Walker insisted that she sleep with her.

The other inmate said there was no romantic attraction between the two. She described Ms. Walker as having very short hair and missing her front teeth.

She said she took a muscle relaxant to try to get to sleep. She said most inmates there never sleep. She said she had only slept about an hour and a half over the past several days.

The inmate said she was awakened around 3 a.m. by a group of inmates laughing and shouting. She said they were pointing at her private area and giving the thumbs up. She said she asked what happened and one inmate said, "You don't know? You were violated by Nikkie."

She said it was the same inmates she had problems with earlier after accusing them of stealing from her.

She said one inmate said, "You liked it. You know it."

Another inmate told of seeing Ms. Walker coming out from under the covers of the bed from near the private area of the woman who said she was raped. She said Ms. Walker was going around afterward yelling she "got her" and was telling other inmates what she had done.

Ms. Walker claimed the other woman had been following her around for days and insisting they sleep together. She said they had consensual touching with one another.

Authorities said cameras showed activity around the bed where the women were, with inmates looking into that area. The woman who said she was raped was seen walking toward the door of the POD. Ms. Walker was going around giving high fives to other inmates, some of whom were seen dancing.

The inmate was taken to the Rape Crisis Center, and it was found she had vaginal trauma from the incident, it was stated.



