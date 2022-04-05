City Council To Form Short Term Vacation Rental Committee; Flurry Of Non-Owner Occupied STVR Applications Come Ahead Of Moratorium

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a committee will be set up to study the issue of non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals.

He said the panel would include himself and council members Jenny Hill and Raquetta Dotley, several members from the administration and also several STVR stakeholders.

Officials said public hearings would be part of the process.

The council was due to vote Tuesday night on second reading on a moratorium on new non-owner occupied STVRs through next Jan. 9.

Officials said since the moratorium issue arose there has been a flurry of new applications for the non-owner occupied units.

There are currently 439 short term vacation rentals with 322 of those non-owner occupied.

Thirty one percent of the non-owner occupieds are in District 7, 25 percent in District 2, 20 percent in District 8 and 12 percent in District 9.

Some districts have no STVRs at all due to the wishes of their council members and constituents.

Councilwoman Hill brought up the issue of preventing out of state owners of STVRs in Chattanooga, but City Attorney Emily O'Donnell said that would certainly bring legal challenges and the city might be on shaky ground.

Following reports of a large number of un-permitted rentals in Chattanooga, Chairman Henderson called for the administration to act quickly to come up with software aimed at detecting and halting those.

The city earlier had such a system, but it was dropped due to flaws with it, officials said.