City Council To Form Short Term Vacation Rental Committee; Flurry Of Non-Owner Occupied STVR Applications Come Ahead Of Moratorium

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a committee will be set up to study the issue of non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals.

He said the panel would include himself and council members Jenny Hill and Raquetta Dotley, several members from the administration and also several STVR stakeholders.

Officials said public hearings would be part of the process.

The council was due to vote Tuesday night on second reading on a moratorium on new non-owner occupied STVRs through next Jan. 9.

Officials said since the moratorium issue arose there has been a flurry of new applications for the non-owner occupied units.

There are currently 439 short term vacation rentals with 322 of those non-owner occupied.

Thirty one percent of the non-owner occupieds are in District 7, 25 percent in District 2, 20 percent in District 8 and 12 percent in District 9.

Some districts have no STVRs at all due to the wishes of their council members and constituents.

Councilwoman Hill brought up the issue of preventing out of state owners of STVRs in Chattanooga, but City Attorney Emily O'Donnell said that would certainly bring legal challenges and the city might be on shaky ground.

Following reports of a large number of un-permitted rentals in Chattanooga, Chairman Henderson called for the administration to act quickly to come up with software aimed at detecting and halting those. 

The city earlier had such a system, but it was dropped due to flaws with it, officials said.

 

 


April 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Try Twice To Stop Stolen Vehicle; Woman Getting Eyelashes Glued On Goes To ER

While patrolling East 23rd Street, an officer saw a black Kia Soul with the vehicle's lights turned off. The officer pulled behind the vehicle near East 23rd and 4th Avenue. The vehicle made a right turn onto I-24 westbound and the officer initiated a traffic stop with emergency equipment. The vehicle pulled over at I-24 westbound near mile marker 180.8. Dispatch ran the tag on ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs’ Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore ... (click for more)

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice. ... (click for more)


