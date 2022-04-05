Attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger Announces Bid For Lookout Mountain, Tn. Judge; Heinsman Seeks East Ridge Judge Post

Chattanooga attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger has announced her bid for Lookout Mountain, Tn., judge.

Flossie Weill has served as judge for the town since 2016 by appointment after the death of Judge John Higgason.

Also, Rich Heinsman is the only candidate to qualify thus far for judge in East Ridge. Kevin Wilson, the Collegedale judge, began serving after Cris Helton stepped down. Judge Wilson picked up papers for the East Ridge job, but has not yet qualified.

Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston and Signal Mountain Judge Gary Humble have qualified.

Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley has picked up papers, but not yet returned them.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

Mrs. Phillips Persinger, a Chattanooga native, founded Stevie Phillips Law, PLLC in 2017. A trial lawyer at heart - she advocates for individuals in state and federal court as well as Lookout Mountain, Tn., and Hamilton County’s other municipalities.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Phillips Persinger has contributed to many organizations dedicated to the fair and equitable administration of justice. She is a member of the Federal Bar Association Board of Governors and the Mayor’s Women’s Council for Justice. She recently concluded a three-year term as a Board of Professional Responsibility Hearing Committee Member. She previously served on the AIM Center for Mental Health Board of Directors, the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Amicus Committee, and the American Bar Association Section on Individual Rights and Responsibilities. For the past decade, she has served on the federal CJA Panel, representing those accused of crimes who cannot afford a lawyer.

Prior to entering private practice, Mrs. Phillips Persinger clerked for two female jurists on the Tennessee Supreme Court and in United States District Court. She received her J.D., cum laude, from The University of Tennessee College of Law in 2008 where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Tennessee Journal of Law and Policy. She holds a B.A. in History and Spanish, summa cum laude, Valedictorian, from Loyola University New Orleans.

In 2018, Stevie married Thomas Persinger, a Lookout Mountain native, avid outdoorsman, and owner of Chattanooga-based Marithyme Seafood Co. The Persingers have two sons, Henry (3) and Arthur (2), who love everything “outside,” especially hiking, fishing, and playing with bugs. The Persingers are members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.









