 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger Announces Bid For Lookout Mountain, Tn. Judge; Heinsman Seeks East Ridge Judge Post

Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Stevie Phillips Persinger
Stevie Phillips Persinger

Chattanooga attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger has announced her bid for Lookout Mountain, Tn., judge. 

Flossie Weill has served as judge for the town since 2016 by appointment after the death of Judge John Higgason.

Also, Rich Heinsman is the only candidate to qualify thus far for judge in East Ridge. Kevin Wilson, the Collegedale judge, began serving after Cris Helton stepped down. Judge Wilson picked up papers for the East Ridge job, but has not yet qualified.

Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston and Signal Mountain Judge Gary Humble have qualified.

Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley has picked up papers, but not yet returned them.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon. 

Mrs. Phillips Persinger, a Chattanooga native, founded Stevie Phillips Law, PLLC in 2017.  A trial lawyer at heart - she advocates for individuals in state and federal court as well as Lookout Mountain, Tn., and Hamilton County’s other municipalities. 

Throughout her career, Mrs. Phillips Persinger has contributed to many organizations dedicated to the fair and equitable administration of justice.  She is a member of the Federal Bar Association Board of Governors and the Mayor’s Women’s Council for Justice.  She recently concluded a three-year term as a Board of Professional Responsibility Hearing Committee Member.  She previously served on the AIM Center for Mental Health Board of Directors, the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Amicus Committee, and the American Bar Association Section on Individual Rights and Responsibilities.  For the past decade, she has served on the federal CJA Panel, representing those accused of crimes who cannot afford a lawyer. 

Prior to entering private practice, Mrs. Phillips Persinger clerked for two female jurists on the Tennessee Supreme Court and in United States District Court.  She received her J.D., cum laude, from The University of Tennessee College of Law in 2008 where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Tennessee Journal of Law and Policy.  She holds a B.A. in History and Spanish, summa cum laude, Valedictorian, from Loyola University New Orleans.

In 2018, Stevie married Thomas Persinger, a Lookout Mountain native, avid outdoorsman, and owner of Chattanooga-based Marithyme Seafood Co.  The Persingers have two sons, Henry (3) and Arthur (2), who love everything “outside,” especially hiking, fishing, and playing with bugs.  The Persingers are members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. 

 


 

April 5, 2022

More Sessions Judge Challenges Shaping Up

April 5, 2022

Blackburn To Oppose Judge Jackson’s Nomination To The Supreme Court

April 5, 2022

City Council To Form Short Term Vacation Rental Committee; Flurry Of Non-Owner Occupied STVR Applications Come Ahead Of Moratorium


Two more attorneys have picked up papers for possible races against sitting General Sessions Court judges. Attorney Blake Gilbert picked up for the Division 4 seat held by Lila Statom. ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court. She said, “As part of ... (click for more)

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a committee will be set up to study the issue of non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals. He said the panel would include himself and council ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Blackburn To Oppose Judge Jackson’s Nomination To The Supreme Court

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court. She said, “As part of my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees, I closely examined Judge Jackson’s writings and rulings. “Throughout this process, it became clear ... (click for more)

City Council To Form Short Term Vacation Rental Committee; Flurry Of Non-Owner Occupied STVR Applications Come Ahead Of Moratorium

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a committee will be set up to study the issue of non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals. He said the panel would include himself and council members Jenny Hill and Raquetta Dotley, several members from the administration and also several STVR stakeholders. Officials said public hearings would be part of the process. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs’ Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore ... (click for more)

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors