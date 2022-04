Two more attorneys have picked up papers for possible races against sitting General Sessions Court judges.

Attorney Blake Gilbert picked up for the Division 4 seat held by Lila Statom.

David Schmidt, a longtime prosecutor assigned to General Sessions Court, picked up for Division 2, where Judge Alex McVeagh presides. Attorney Caldwell Huckabay qualified earlier.

Judges Gerald Webb, Gary Starnes and Christie Mahn Sell are still unopposed.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.