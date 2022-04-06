Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and nothing else. The only people outside were the woman and the officer.

* * *

A woman told police she has been leaving her car parked at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. with a "For Sale" sign on it. Sometime overnight the catalytic converter was stolen. She has not gotten an estimate to replace it yet.

* * *

A woman told police someone had vandalized her Lincoln MKS. She was at Firestone around 11:30 a.m. and didn't notice anything wrong with her car. When she was at Trader Joe’s around 1:30 p.m. she noticed her front driver-side door had damage. She went back to Firestone to ask what happened and they said, “It looks like someone damaged your vehicle.” The vandalism could have happened anytime between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. When the officer observed the damage on her vehicle, it looked like someone tried to use a tool to pry open her door.

* * *

A store manager at 480 Greenway View Dr. told police a female just shoplifted from the store prior to police arrival. She said the woman entered the store and put approximately 4-5 pieces of clothing inside a brown bag. She then saw her exit the store passing all points of sale and get into a silver sedan. The woman said the value of the items taken was approximately $100. The suspect was a black female wearing a gray outfit.

* * *

An officer observed what appeared to be an accident at 100 Lee Parkway Dr. The first driver said he believed his vehicle was sticking out on to Shallowford Road from Lee Parkway Drive so he backed up, not knowing there was a car stopped in traffic behind him. The first driver told the officer he believes his vehicle made contact with the other car. Both drivers told the officer neither of their vehicles sustained any damage and the officer didn’t see any visible damage on either vehicle.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to a disorder on East 40th Street and 7th Avenue where a man said he was being chased by a man in a Chevy Aveo. When police arrived, there was a man standing next to an unoccupied Chevy Aveo. He said the Chevy Aveo belonged to his mother and he was trying to retrieve it from her ex-husband. The man showed police an official document showing that he is the conservator over his mother. The man said he found the ex-husband in the Chevy Aveo near Rossville Boulevard, but he began to flee. The man began following the vehicle until they stopped at East 40th Street and 7th Avenue. The ex-husband gave the man the keys to the Chevy Aveo and also the woman’s Sun Trust debit card before fleeing on foot. The man said his mother has been in the hospital for months. During this time, the ex-husband has been using her debit card at various locations. The man said approximately $1,400 is deposited monthly in her bank account. For the last three months, the ex-husband has used all of her money which is estimated at $4,200. The man provided police with bank statements of various transactions. The man wants to press charges against the ex-husband on behalf of his mother.

* * *

Police were called to Dollar General at 2303 East 23rd St. where they were told a black male, wearing a peach-colored jumpsuit and a hat, stole items from the store and ran northwest towards the Highland Apartments. An officer was in the area when the call was made, however, was unable to locate the suspect in the vicinity of the store. The officer went to the store and spoke with the assistant manager. He told police he saw the suspect enter the store not carrying any items. He came to the register moments later saying he needed to return items. The man said he had a blender, coffee pot and a bag of unknown miscellaneous items in a shopping cart. The assistant store manager told the suspect he did not walk in the store with the items. He went to review video of the suspect walking in, and the suspect grabbed the items and ran from the store. The officer searched a larger area around the store in the direction the suspect was last seen traveling, however, did not find him. Total value for the items stolen is approximately $80.

* * *

A deacon of Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 1115 North Moore Road said due to a crash on the road in front of the church, S&S Towing drove across the lawn of the church leaving tire tracks in the grass. He said they will hire someone to rake the tracks down and add some dirt for a cost of $200. The deacon insisted that this be a separate report from the crash.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Dollar General at 6518 Shallowford Road. The assistant manager said a black female entered the store, grabbed merchandise and fled without paying. The suspect possibly concealed merchandise on herself and in a bag. The assistant manager is unsure what was taken and doesn’t want to prosecute at this time.

* * *

A man on Constitution Drive told police when he got home his garage was open and is not supposed to be open. The man initially said he did not see anyone near his property but later said he did see someone. When asked for a description, the man was completely unable to provide any description besides turning to his mother and asking, "Was it that black guy?" to which he received no response. The man said nothing was taken from his residence.

* * *

A man on Arlington Avenue called police and said he was upset and needed police to respond before he got into an argument with his girlfriend. Police arrived and found the man in front of the residence. He was upset because his daughter gave birth yesterday and no one told him about it. He wanted a ride to the hospital so he could get medication. He was given a ride to Memorial Hospital.

* * *

A woman called police and said after leaving work she returned to her vehicle to find a dent. She said the front driver side had damage to the fender. The car was parked in a parking garage on Houston Street. She didn’t witness the damage sustained to her vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street said she wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave her apartment because he was intoxicated and rude towards her. Police spoke with the man and noticed that he was very intoxicated. He had a hard time walking and making coherent statements to police. Police told the man that he had to leave and asked him if he had a place to stay for the night. The woman said he could come back tomorrow to get his belongings but after that wants him trespassed. The man was not able to clearly give police any address. He repeatedly said Gunbarrel Road and East Brainerd Road, but could not give an exact location. Police looked up the man and found that his last known address was on Rubio Street. Police asked him if he lived on Rubio Street and he replied, "Yes, I live there." Police drove him to Rubio Street without incident.