Red Bank To Receive Over $3.5 Million In Covid Relief Funding For City Services

The city of Red Bank will be getting money from several grants and programs. At the commission meeting Monday night, the commissioners voted to accept the coronavirus local fiscal recovery fund that was allocated to Red Bank, under the American Rescue Plan Act. The city will receive $3,513,087.40. Financial Director John Alexander told the commissioners that the money could be used for any city services provided by the city’s government which are approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the comptroller of the state of Tennessee.

The police department will also participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Distracted Driving Reduction enforcement grant. Red Bank applies for and receives this gift each year, said Police Chief Dan Seymour. This 100 percent grant for $63,423, requires no match from the city. It will be used for employee overtime, training and to purchase equipment such as radar units that will be used for distracted driver reduction enforcement.

The police department will also be receiving another grant of $40,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Assistance to purchase body cameras for the officers.

An agreement between Erlanger Health Systems and the Red Bank Police Department was updated. The memo of understanding will provide medical assistance in conjunction with SWAT team activities.

City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners that the most recent news latter is now available on the Red Bank website. He gave important upcoming dates that includes the next Jubilee planning committee meeting on April 12. The next Planning Commission work session will be April 19 and the next regular Planning Commission session will be April 21. City offices will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Iles reported to the commission about the department’s recent mutual aid response to recent wildfires in Sevier County. Despite help from multiple agencies, said Chief Iles, 2,675 acres burned and over 300 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

A citywide clean-up day will be held on Earth Day weekend Saturday April 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., said Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton. Coffee and pizza will be provided for the volunteers.