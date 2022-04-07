 Thursday, April 7, 2022 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Larry Ables To Challenge Sessions Judge Gerald Webb; David Schmidt To Go Against Judge McVeagh

Larry Ables, former county chief magistrate, qualified late for a race against General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb.

Another sitting judge in General Sessions, Alex McVeagh, will have competition from assistant district attorney David Schmidt.

Judge McVeagh has been mentioned as a possible candidate to move up to Criminal Court judge with the departure of Judge Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals in September. Judge McVeagh said on Facebook on Thursday, "A lot of rumors out there, so let me be crystal clear. . . I love my job and can't wait to campaign against my two opponents to retain my position as General Sessions Court judge! The official campaign season starts today."

Attorney Caldwell Huckabay earlier announced he was running for the seat held by Judge McVeagh. However, on Thursday he said he is not running.

Attorney Huckabay said, "When I qualified to run for Judge of General Sessions Court, Div. II, I saw a clear path to victory. As I stated at the time, Tom Greenholtz was the obvious choice to
be elevated to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals creating a vacancy for election of the Judge of Criminal Court, Div. II. The logical choice to replace Judge Greenholtz on the ballot was, and remains, Judge Alex McVeagh. Judge McVeagh’s logical move to the Criminal Court, Div. II ballot would create an opportunity to run for the open General Sessions Court, Div. II seat. I fully
expected others to throw their hat into the ring, and I anticipated and looked forward to the prospect of a robust campaign for that open seat.

"What I did not anticipate was that the only candidate for Criminal Court, Div. II has chosen to remain on the ballot with no intentions of actually serving that term, thwarting a free and fair election. I think we can all agree that our judges should be chosen by a popular vote of the citizens. I also did not anticipate that Judge McVeagh would state in writing that he will not be a candidate for that seat so long as he has opposition in the General Sessions Court race.

"It was never my intention to run against Alex McVeagh. He is an outstanding judge who should remain on the bench. Hamilton County is well served by Judge McVeagh, and I am not going to run against him to the detriment of the people of Hamilton County just to realize my own desire to be a judge. It just would not be right. Consequently, I have withdrawn my candidacy for Judge of General Sessions Court, Div. II and give my unqualified support to the election effort of
Judge McVeagh.

"I want to thank the many people who have reached out to Shelley and me to offer their support. We are grateful beyond words to all of you and remain hopeful that we will have this opportunity again in the future."


Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce Warns Of Scam E-Mails

Central And Southern Rhea County Out Of Power For Several Hours Wednesday Evening

Woman Found With Marijuana During Traffic Stop And Given Option By Deputy To Avoid Charge Told Ex-Mother In Law "I Guess I’m Fixing To Get Baptized”


Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce Warns Of Scam E-Mails

A scam e-mail has been reported that claims to be from a Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce "fiscal department." The public is warned not to open the e-mail or the attachment. The chamber would never ask for this type of data in this format. The e-mail asks for personal and/or financial data. The sender claims to be an attorney named Robert and promises compensation ... (click for more)

Central And Southern Rhea County Out Of Power For Several Hours Wednesday Evening

Most of Dayton and southern and Central Rhea County were without power for most of Wednesday evening. The power went out at approximately 7:40 and was off until around 9:10 p.m. when power was restored. According the Rhea County Central Dispatch, the cause was with the TVA system. Dayton City Manager Tommy Solomon advised that it was his understanding that it was ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Long Haul" COVID

From Vanderbilt comes a story I hope is an isolated case, but with more than 2,021,445 Tennesseans who have struggled with the coronavirus in these last two-plus years -- this according to Johns Hopkins - I publish the Vanderbilt findings today on the off-chance it may help a fellow struggler who wonders why COVID isn’t going away. To date 25,671 in Tennessee have died from COVID-related ... (click for more)

Sports

“One Call Away” - Lookouts’ Roster Has Major League Talent

Pollen counts are high, the days grow long, and the weather changes by the hour. With Chattanooga’s spring season, along with all of its maddening idiosyncrasies, officially underway, that can only mean one thing. Lookouts baseball is back! The home opener is April 12, and Chattanooga’s Double-A affiliate is once again loaded with talent. “Yesterday we were talking, and I ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Lose 1-0 In Second Round Of Open Cup

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Louisville Wednesday night to take on USL Championship side Louisville city. The second-round match was the second Open Cup appearance in Red Wolves history. The game got off to a vibrant start as the Red Wolves pressed the home side high up the pitch and defended valiantly to keep the score knotted at zero apiece. It was a particularly noteworthy ... (click for more)


