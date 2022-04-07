Threats Lead To Soft Lockdown At Elementary School; Student's Mother Is Charged

Chattanooga Man Wanted For Shooting On East Third Street Last Saturday Is Caught In Vermont

Woman Found With Marijuana During Traffic Stop And Given Option By Deputy To Avoid Charge Told Ex-Mother In Law "I Guess I’m Fixing To Get Baptized”

Blythe Bower Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown on Thursday after a mother of a student left messages, threatening the school, on a recorded Bradley County Juvenile Center device. Cleveland ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested in Vermont. Jerome Hadley, 62, is to be returned to Hamilton County to face charges in connection with the shooting on Saturday ... (click for more)