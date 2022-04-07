Chattanooga Man Wanted For Shooting On East Third Street Last Saturday Is Caught In Vermont

A Chattanooga man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested in Vermont.
Jerome Hadley, 62, is to be returned to Hamilton County to face charges in connection with the shooting on Saturday of a man on East Third Street. The victim, 65, was shot in the arm and the chest while in a vehicle.
A witness said a man walked up to the vehicle with a gun in each hand and began shooting. The witness said the shooter had been told to leave a club nearby by the victim because he was intoxicated.
The Times Argus in Barre-Montpelier, Vt.
reported that authorities learned that Hadley was staying with a travel nurse at a hotel at Berlin, Vt. Hadley was taken into custody after he walked to a convenience store.
He was placed under a $500,000 bond pending extradition.