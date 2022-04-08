Police Blotter: Man Hesitates To Pay For Bikini Bar Dances; Thief Gets $70 Worth Of Change From Car

The owner of Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 East 23rd St. said a customer paid for and received one dance, then received two more dances prior to paying, worth $50. The owner said when he confronted the man, he said he didn’t have any more money and showed the owner a few dollar bills. The owner said after a while the man finally did reveal that he had a $100 bill in his wallet. Police arrived and watched the transaction happen between the owner and the man. The owner allowed the man to remain at the business.

* * *

While on patrol on Gunbarrel Road, an officer noticed a white female panhandling on private property with posted no solicitation signs. The suspect was also panhandling within 25 feet of Regions Bank, which is a city ordinance violation. The officer approached the woman and she was identified. She was informed of the panhandling laws and given a warning. She left the area without issue.

* * *

An officer saw a Kia Soul parked behind West 38th Street in an alley. The vehicle had extremely dark tinted windows and paint was peeling or not fully painted, showing that the vehicle had been painted bronze, red, and then spray painted black. The vehicle did not return as stolen, however the officer chose to document the encounter due to a recent increase in repainting vehicles used in violent crimes and the black-out tint.

* * *

An employee of U-Haul at 2022 Broad St. told police a company truck was stolen in the early hours. She said the same truck had been stolen a few days prior from the Hixson location but had been recovered. After being recovered it was brought to this location. The employee said the suspect had been seen on video fishing the key out of the dropbox at the Hixson location, which is how she believes the suspect was able to steal it from the Broad Street location. The truck is a white Chevy Silverado single cab with U-Haul insignia on the side. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and the manager at the Hixson location is working on downloading the video that shows the suspect from the original theft.

* * *

Officers responded to an alarm at Farm Credit Mid-American FCLA at 7605 Hamilton Park Dr. Police conducted a check of the building and all doors to the building were locked and secured. When the officers began to walk around to the back side of the building, they saw a camper trailer with a Kentucky tag which appeared to be running a power cord through the window of the building. The officers approached the trailer and attempted to contact someone inside. After knocking on the trailer in excess of five times, police were unable to speak with anyone. Police were able to observe that someone was occupying the trailer, but no one was there at the time of police arrival. Prior to leaving the scene, the officers conducted another safety check on the building to make sure all doors were secured.

* * *

While taking a wreck report from a woman on Market Street, she said she also wanted to report an attempted theft from her vehicle. She said while she was working a shift at Buffalo Wild Wings her car was broken into, however nothing was taken on this date due to her car being broken into the day before. There was no damage to the car because one of the passenger side doors was not able to be secured, but the woman noticed mud in her car and it had clearly been rummaged through.

* * *

A man on North Hawthorne Street told police someone entered his unlocked car and stole two folding pocketknives ($50) and one fixed blade Smith & Wesson knife ($40).

* * *

A man on Highland Park Avenue told police someone cut through his fence, broke his padlock on an outbuilding and stole two checks (#1050 & 1051). He was unsure what else may have been taken.

* * *

A woman on Merlin Drive reported she left her phone on top of her car and lost it while driving. The phone was an Apple 12 Promax valued at $1,200.

* * *

A man told police that someone ripped out the copper HVAC line set for a building under construction on Wilhoit Road. The copper line set is property of Ryan Heating & Air and, as it was ripped out of the building, there was approximately $4,000 damage done to the structure.

* * *

A man at Greater Tucker Baptist Church at 1115 North Moore Road said someone stole the catalytic converter off of the church van.

* * *

A woman on 14th Avenue told police sometime during the night her vehicle window was broken and loose change was stolen. She said she parked her car in front of the house on the road as she always does. The next morning she found that the side window on the driver’s-side of the car had been broken and approximately $70 worth of change from the center console had been taken.