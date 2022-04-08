Soddy Daisy Introduces 1st Public Artwork Project

In fiscal year 2021-2022 the city of Soddy Daisy spent around $2 million in improvements to its parks and for making the city safer. The city’s income was up over the year before, by $1.3 million, but so were the expenses which were up $1.2 million. Much of the extra income came from federal and state grants and much of that money was used on Fire Hall #3, new police vehicles, playgrounds, parks and baseball fields. The money was spent for good purposes, said CPA Brian Wright with Johnson, Wright and Murphey, in the annual audit report to the commissioners. The city received an unmodified opinion and clean report which is the best you can get, he said.

A public hearing was held with no member of the public speaking for or against a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-2022. City Manager Burt Johnson detailed the changes to account for unbudgeted expenses. These include $150,000 in paving, $185,000 for park improvements, $240,000 used for Fire Hall #3, and around $100,000 of other miscellaneous items such as the additional cost of fuel.

The commissioners approved a resolution to charge re-inspection fees for doing the same inspections an excessive number of times. Public Works Director Steve Grant said it has become a problem with people who want to do the bare minimum to conform to building codes. He said that inspectors have been sent to inspect the same work four or five times. Now after three times, a re-inspection fee will be charged.

Volunteers in Soddy Daisy are making a difference all around town and their efforts are appreciated said Commissioner Steve Everett. Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful represented by Jim Stewart, Nate Sanden and Terry Williamson presented an update to events the organization has planned for the upcoming year. Between April 18 and 25, there are 15 groups, so far, that will compete to see which can pick up the most trash. The citizens groups are forming their own teams and will clean up areas that they choose and when they do it. The organization Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful will coordinate with and provide safety equipment to those teams. Prizes for the most trash, or most bizarre items found will be awarded and food will be made available for participants after the work. A sign-up form is on the KSDB website. The city will pick up and dispose of the litter that is collected.

Soddy Daisy will have its first public artwork project which is being spearheaded by Ms. Williamson. Artists have been submitting ideas for the mural that will be painted on the side of Wimpies Restaurant. Sometime in June the ideas submitted will be put on display for the public to give opinions after which a core committee will select the winner. The artwork that is chosen must have the approval of the owners of Wimpies. Two grants have been received to pay for the project.

A Fall Festival organized by Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful, was a success last year attracting around 1,200 people to the park at Poe’s Tavern. This year the crowd is expected to be larger so the festival will be moved to the Kid’s Club Park which has more parking. New this year will be a 5K run/walk. The commissioners approved the proposed plans for the festival so that planning can proceed.

City Manager Johnson was given authorization to pay a fuel surcharge of 15 percent to Priority Waste, the city’s sanitation vendor, until the price of gas comes down. For the time being Soddy Daisy will pay an additional $2,140.

Police Chief Mike Sneed told the board that during recent upgrades being made at Soddy Daisy’s 911 dispatch center, Soddy Daisy’s dispatchers used Hamilton County 911. Now the city wishes to show appreciation by buying two more licenses for the new Motorola Consoles and donate them to Hamilton County 911. The cost of two additional licenses will be $2,000.

The city owns a transport van that was used to transport prisoners to the city court. Because the court hearings are now being done online and prisoners are not being moved around, the van is no longer being used. The city manager said he anticipates being able to sell it at auction for more than the city bought it for. The vote was in favor of making the van surplus property.

The commissioners also approved a mutual aid agreement with the Sequoia Volunteer Fire Department.

Commissioner Gene Shipley thanked the board for funding the work to upgrade and build the city’s baseball fields at North Park. He said that the improvements were the reason that opening day of baseball last Saturday, had the biggest crowd ever in the park, at around 1,200. He said now people want to come and play ball here. Mayor Rick Nunley said the city spent more on parks than usual and it is showing.

Vice Mayor Robert Cothran announced that the annual Wall of Honor ceremony will be held Saturday, May 7.

The mayor said that more tree planting will be done in the city. He has met with former Chattanooga City Forester Gene Hyde for recommendations in several parks. Other announcements are that the polling location for early voting will be held at the community center at north end ball park located at 190 Deport Street. He also said that a community Easter sunrise service will be held at the stage area at the community center.