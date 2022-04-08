Home On Darlene Lane Destroyed By Fire Friday Afternoon

A home in the Highway 58 area was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

The homeowner called 911 reporting a fire on her back porch at 120 Darlene Lane. At 1:06 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting 50% of the home was on fire as well as a camper behind the house.

The homeowner reported to the firefighters that everyone was out of the house but a dog was trapped inside the camper. A firefighter quickly entered the camper to rescue the dog.

Firefighters reported multiple propane tanks exploding on the scene. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response to the fire scene. The Chattanooga Fire Department, Tri-Community VFD and East Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene. Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by for any additional emergency calls at Highway 58 fire station. Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders.

Highway 58 VFD fire officials reported the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported and the dog survived without injuries.