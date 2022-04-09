 Saturday, April 9, 2022 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Summerville, Ga., Man Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For Coming To Chattanooga Seeking Sex With Minor

Saturday, April 9, 2022

A Trion, Ga., man has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case.

Eric Daniel Lewis appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga.

Prosecutors said in March 2021 Lewis contacted a person on Facebook believing they were a minor male.

In fact, the online minor was an undercover FBI agent.

The two began online chats. Lewis was told that the minor was 14, though the age of 16 had been listed in an online profile.

Prosecutors said, "The conversation quickly turned to a sexual nature and the defendant immediately made it clear that he was interested in meeting the minor to engage in illicit sexual contact."

It was arranged that Lewis and the minor would meet in a park in Chattanooga. Lewis drove from his home in North Georgia on May 6, 2021, to meet the minor at the park.

Lewis, who was 37 at the time of his arrest, left after he saw he was about to be approached. Later that day agents went to his work place. Lewis admitted one of his reasons for going to Chattanooga was to have sexual contact with the minor.

He will be on supervised release for five years after completing his time in prison.



April 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Someone Keeps Knocking On Woman's Door; Chad Sneaks Off When Police Show Up

April 9, 2022

Summerville, Ga., Man Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For Coming To Chattanooga Seeking Sex With Minor

April 9, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman on South Lyerly Street told police someone was knocking on her door and this wasn't the first time. When police arrived, there wasn't anyone around her door. The woman wanted this documented. ... (click for more)

A Trion, Ga., man has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case. Eric Daniel Lewis appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE 6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County REGISTRATION, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Someone Keeps Knocking On Woman's Door; Chad Sneaks Off When Police Show Up

A woman on South Lyerly Street told police someone was knocking on her door and this wasn't the first time. When police arrived, there wasn't anyone around her door. The woman wanted this documented. * * * A man at 2230 Polymer Dr. said someone vandalized his Caterpillar excavator. It appears that someone had damaged the windows and mirror with a rock. The man was doing construction ... (click for more)

Summerville, Ga., Man Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For Coming To Chattanooga Seeking Sex With Minor

A Trion, Ga., man has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case. Eric Daniel Lewis appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga. Prosecutors said in March 2021 Lewis contacted a person on Facebook believing they were a minor male. In fact, the online minor was an undercover FBI agent. The two began online chats. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S ONE-LINERS * -- Beam me up Scotty. There's no intelligent life in Washington D.C. * -- I thought Socialism made sense, but then I turned nine. * -- “If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialist”. (Austrian Friedrich Hayek) * -- A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves. * -- Diapers and politicians should be changed often, both ... (click for more)

Sports

"They saw something special" - Hunter Greene's Short And Brilliant Time With The Lookouts

Hunter Greene has been called many things since entering the public consciousness as a high school phenomenon. The LeBron James of baseball. A prodigy. The number two overall pick in the 2017 draft. A generational prospect. And now, a 22-year-old major league starter who is set to make his debut on Sunday against reigning the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. “There’s so ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golfers Ranked 4th In National Poll

The NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll is largely unchanged from last week as there was no movement inside the Top 12 and the same 25 teams are represented. Places 16-20 feature the biggest change of team ranks, but Oklahoma City is still the clear-cut No. 1 team grabbing 16 first-place votes. Keiser (Fla.) was awarded the other three. The Lady Roadrunners of Dalton State held ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors