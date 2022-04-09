Apartment Fire On Standifer Gap Road Displaces 3 Families

An apartment fire on Saturday afternoon displaced three families and is now under investigation.

Chattanooga Fire Department was called to one of the buildings at the Elements of Chattanooga Apartments at 7310 Standifer Gap Road at 1:06 p.m. Saturday. The first responding unit found an exterior column with fire inside, extending from the first floor to the third floor.

Firefighters attacked the fire in the void space from the outside and also searched the impacted apartments. Thankfully, everyone had made it out safely.

A cat was rescued from one of the apartments and reunited with its owners on the scene.

Green Shift crews pulled the exterior column apart to put out the fire. They also had to cut into the ceilings and walls in several apartments because some of the fire did make it into the building.

Firefighters checked for extension and made sure everything was fully extinguished.

CFD investigators are working to determine was caused the fire.

Three families were displaced and the property manager was able to provide places for them to stay. There were no injuries.

Engine 15, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Quint 21, Quint 6, Quint 8, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded.