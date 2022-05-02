 Sunday, May 1, 2022 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, May 2, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, LINA MARIE 
2014 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTICK, TYPHANIE 
301 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF $10000

BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER CASEY 
DIFFERENT HOTELS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BURTON, PAULETTE ANTANAE 
3309 PINEWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

COPADO, JONATHAN IZAAC 
5796 LOIS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENT, AVERY CONNER 
7139 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE 
2218 E 25 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FOUTAIN, MADISON C 
504 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FOX, MILTON LEE 
702 N KELLEY ST Chattanooga, 374041410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUZMAN, DAVID A 
897 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLLAND, LAUREN R 
5714 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 373433319 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUDGINS, ALEX DWIGHT 
1226 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

KNOX, SARA ALE 
8097 FOX GLOVE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LAYNE, BRADLEY EUGENE 
228 APT B MONT LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWERY, ANNA DEBORD 
129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAULEY, KAWON 
1713 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE 
920 FORREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FOR WALKER CO

MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072709 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEELY, TAYLOR LANE 
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PARKS, CHARNELL 
690 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

PARKS, CHRIS FRAZIER 
783 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373112313 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTERSON, BLAIR ADAMS 
2220 DRIFTWOOD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PELFREY, BRANDON TYLER 
16901 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S DECATUR, 373225236 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, JANEA NICOLE 
3219 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN 
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RIDGE, KELLY 
8723 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213383 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSE, JANET LYNN 
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH

SMITH, PRISCILLA NMN 
4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPENCER, JON WILLIAM 
626 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING

TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE 
5359 HAISTEN COURT APT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

THOMAS, ALEX R 
173 HOUSING STREET APT.5 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOMAS-REYNOSO, VICTOR MANUEL 
1004 EAST 30TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO 
2601 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY 
EAST 45 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WHISENANT, GREGORY LEE 
809 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE 
3103 CALHHOUN AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE


