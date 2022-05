Cleveland police officers responded to 1800 Dalton Pike at the Eagle Liquor Store in reference to a stabbing last Thursday at 9 p.m.



The victim was transported to Tennova with non-life threatening injuries.



Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another male near the intersection of Spring Place Road and Elrod Street.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Matthew Landolt at 423-559-3389.