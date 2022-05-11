 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Crumbliss Brothers Had Fine Views From Side By Side Cameron Hill Homes

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • Mrs. Roy Crumbliss

  • Portion of the Crumbliss home is seen by the Walter Cline bungalow


Two Crumbliss brothers were among the early residents on Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace) with fine views over the city of Chattanooga and to Missionary Ridge and beyond. For many years, they lived side by side on Cameron Hill.

Roy Charles Crumbliss, who worked at the Chattanooga Medicine Company in St. Elmo, lived at 638 Prospect. Henry Clay Crumbliss Jr. was next door at 640 Prospect. Another brother, Raleigh Crumbliss, was also in town, working as a reporter for the Chattanooga Times.

They were all sons of Henry Clay Crumbliss, a major in the Union Army during the Civil War, and Penelope Annie Alice Griffin. Mayor Crumbliss and Miss Griffin had been married at Somerset, Ky., on April 3, 1867. They lived at his home at Kingston, Tn. There Major Crumbliss became sheriff, then postmaster, and later clerk and master. He was state commander of the GAR. 

Major Crumbliss was "a man of happy, genial disposition and this quality won for him hundreds and hundreds of friends. He was one of the best-loved men in East Tennessee and was well and favorably known throughout the state. For more than a century he had been regarded as the most prominent man in Roane County. He died in 1918 when he was 83.

Henry Crumbliss Jr. was born at Kingston in 1878. He became a civil engineer after studying at Georgia Tech. He first worked on projects for the Tennessee Central Railroad and other railroads. When he came to Chattanooga in  1907, he was working on construction projects for the federal government. He was assistant city engineer, then worked for the Union Development Company. In 1910, he became right of way engineer for the Eastern Tennessee Power Company, which became the Tennessee Electric Power Company.   

Henry Crumbliss Jr. in 1903 married Mabel Irene Muse, who was from West Newton, Pa. Their children were George M., a Baylor School graduate, and Henry, who graduated from the Philadelphia School of Technology and in 1932 founded Henry Crumbliss Yarns in Chattanooga. He married Helen Ellis.

Henry "Sandy" Crumbliss, a son of the founder of the yarn plant, was among many generations of the family to graduate from the Baylor School (’53). He graduated from Dartmouth College (’57) and went to work with his father, Henry, at the plant. Sandy Crumbliss was later joined in the business by his two sons, Clay and Bruce. Sandy Crumbliss married Elizabeth “Beth” Anderson

Roy Crumbliss raised his son, Roy, and daughter, Peggy, at Boynton Terrace. The younger Roy Crumbliss followed his uncle's occupation and worked as a civil engineer for the Works Progress Administration (WPA).

J.A. Murphy later lived in the former home of Roy Crumbliss at 638 Boynton Terrace and C.V. lived at the Henry Crumbliss Jr. place at 640 Boynton Terrace. 


May 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

May 11, 2022

Crumbliss Brothers Had Fine Views From Side By Side Cameron Hill Homes

May 11, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal ... (click for more)

Two Crumbliss brothers were among the early residents on Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace) with fine views over the city of Chattanooga and to Missionary Ridge and beyond. For many years, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid ... (click for more)

Crumbliss Brothers Had Fine Views From Side By Side Cameron Hill Homes

Two Crumbliss brothers were among the early residents on Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace) with fine views over the city of Chattanooga and to Missionary Ridge and beyond. For many years, they lived side by side on Cameron Hill. Roy Charles Crumbliss, who worked at the Chattanooga Medicine Company in St. Elmo, lived at 638 Prospect. Henry Clay Crumbliss Jr. was next door ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn’t quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Sports

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors