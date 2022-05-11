Crumbliss Brothers Had Fine Views From Side By Side Cameron Hill Homes

Two Crumbliss brothers were among the early residents on Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace) with fine views over the city of Chattanooga and to Missionary Ridge and beyond. For many years, they lived side by side on Cameron Hill.

Roy Charles Crumbliss, who worked at the Chattanooga Medicine Company in St. Elmo, lived at 638 Prospect. Henry Clay Crumbliss Jr. was next door at 640 Prospect. Another brother, Raleigh Crumbliss, was also in town, working as a reporter for the Chattanooga Times.

They were all sons of Henry Clay Crumbliss, a major in the Union Army during the Civil War, and Penelope Annie Alice Griffin. Mayor Crumbliss and Miss Griffin had been married at Somerset, Ky., on April 3, 1867. They lived at his home at Kingston, Tn. There Major Crumbliss became sheriff, then postmaster, and later clerk and master. He was state commander of the GAR.

Major Crumbliss was "a man of happy, genial disposition and this quality won for him hundreds and hundreds of friends. He was one of the best-loved men in East Tennessee and was well and favorably known throughout the state. For more than a century he had been regarded as the most prominent man in Roane County. He died in 1918 when he was 83.

Henry Crumbliss Jr. was born at Kingston in 1878. He became a civil engineer after studying at Georgia Tech. He first worked on projects for the Tennessee Central Railroad and other railroads. When he came to Chattanooga in 1907, he was working on construction projects for the federal government. He was assistant city engineer, then worked for the Union Development Company. In 1910, he became right of way engineer for the Eastern Tennessee Power Company, which became the Tennessee Electric Power Company.

Henry Crumbliss Jr. in 1903 married Mabel Irene Muse, who was from West Newton, Pa. Their children were George M., a Baylor School graduate, and Henry, who graduated from the Philadelphia School of Technology and in 1932 founded Henry Crumbliss Yarns in Chattanooga. He married Helen Ellis.

Henry "Sandy" Crumbliss, a son of the founder of the yarn plant, was among many generations of the family to graduate from the Baylor School (’53). He graduated from Dartmouth College (’57) and went to work with his father, Henry, at the plant. Sandy Crumbliss was later joined in the business by his two sons, Clay and Bruce. Sandy Crumbliss married Elizabeth “Beth” Anderson

Roy Crumbliss raised his son, Roy, and daughter, Peggy, at Boynton Terrace. The younger Roy Crumbliss followed his uncle's occupation and worked as a civil engineer for the Works Progress Administration (WPA).

J.A. Murphy later lived in the former home of Roy Crumbliss at 638 Boynton Terrace and C.V. lived at the Henry Crumbliss Jr. place at 640 Boynton Terrace.