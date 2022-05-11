Kitchen Fire Damages Apartment On Westside Drive Wednesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday morning on Missionary Ridge. Blue Shift companies were called to 3047 Westside Drive at 6:07 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found that one of the single units on the bottom floor at the rear of the building had a fully involved kitchen fire. They were able to get the fire quickly under control and confined to the room of origin. The resident got out safely.

The fire appears to be accidental in nature. There was heavy damage to the apartment of origin and smoke/water damage to a total of five units.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Quint 14, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded. Mutual aid partners helped provide coverage at fire halls while the CFD worked this incident.