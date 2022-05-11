2 Juveniles Charged With Aggravated Animal Abuse And Killing Of An Animal

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department on Tuesday received numerous complaints related to a graphic video being shared throughout social media. In the video, a juvenile can be seen fatally wounding a dog with a large stick. The incident occurred in southern Bradley County on Carter Road.

Investigators from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police worked quickly and cooperatively throughout this investigation to gather pertinent information in determining the suspects involved.



The person who can be seen in the video striking the dog was identified as well as the person recording the incident. Both juveniles were acting together and are 16 years old. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department located the juveniles and interviewed them at the Judicial Complex.

The juvenile seen committing the fatal assault as well as the person recording the assault were charged with aggravated animal cruelty and intentional killing of an animal. Both juveniles were transported to the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Steve Lawson said, "As the initial reports came in, my office and Cleveland Police Department Chief Mark Gibson were willing to work together alongside District Attorney Steve Crump to achieve a resolution, especially in a matter effecting the public to this degree.”

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office worked through SPCA of Bradley County to set up cremation services for the deceased dog.

The arraignment for both juveniles is set for Thursday in Bradley County Juvenile Court.