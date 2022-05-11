WWTA Plans $15 Million In Sewer Projects At Signal Mountain, Middle Valley And East Brainerd

The county Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) plans to use $15 million of ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds for projects seeking to keep stormwater from infiltrating sewer pipes.

Mike Patrick, WWTA executive director, said the work will include $9 million at Signal Mountain and $3 million each at Middle Valley and East Brainerd.

He said at Signal sewer will include the removal of pipe that earlier was inserted in Shoal Creek and Bee Branch.

Mr. Patrick said the work should go a long way toward helping to lift a building moratorium that has been in place for about 15 years.

The work in Middle Valley will be in the vicinity of Valleybrook and that in East Brainerd will be in the vicinity of Hurricane Creek near East Brainerd Road and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Mr. Patrick said keeping stormwater out of the sewers would help in lowering the WWTV's treatment costs and aid in the effort not to increase the burden on ratepayers so much.