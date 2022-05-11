 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

WWTA Plans $15 Million In Sewer Projects At Signal Mountain, Middle Valley And East Brainerd

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The county Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) plans to use $15 million of ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds for projects seeking to keep stormwater from infiltrating sewer pipes.

Mike Patrick, WWTA executive director, said the work will include $9 million at Signal Mountain and $3 million each at Middle Valley and East Brainerd.

He said at Signal sewer will include the removal of pipe that earlier was inserted in Shoal Creek and Bee Branch.

Mr. Patrick said the work should go a long way toward helping to lift a building moratorium that has been in place for about 15 years.

The work in Middle Valley will be in the vicinity of Valleybrook and that in East Brainerd will be in the vicinity of Hurricane Creek near East Brainerd Road and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Mr. Patrick said keeping stormwater out of the sewers would help in lowering the WWTV's treatment costs and aid in the effort not to increase the burden on ratepayers so much.


Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Hagerty And Blackburn Opposes Women's Health Protection Act Providing For Right To Abortion On Demand

Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid ... (click for more)

Hagerty And Blackburn Opposes Women's Health Protection Act Providing For Right To Abortion On Demand

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday released the following statements after voting against Senate Democrats’ legislation to provide a federal right to abortion on demand until birth in all 50 states. “Look no further than the radical abortion-on-demand proposal that the Senate is voting on for a second time this year to see two things: first, ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Sports

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


