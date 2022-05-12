Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She said the employee did not say anything and gave her what she ordered. The woman said she drank most of the coffee and, when she got home, she put it in the refrigerator. She said when she later started drinking the remainder of the drink, she noticed a dead rat in the bottom of the cup. She said she called the corporate office to make a complaint and also she wanted a report on file with the police. The woman said at this time she is waiting on a response from the corporate office.

* * *

A woman on Robbins Street told police that her ex-girlfriend had taken her phone. She said the two were in the car and had gotten into a verbal disorder about the previous weekend. She said that, as she was exiting the vehicle, her ex-girlfriend snatched the phone out of her hands and left the scene. Police attempted to contact the ex-girlfriend's phone, but was sent to voice mail numerous times. Police then spoke to the ex-girlfriend's mother, who said that she had been trying to get into contact with her for several hours, but was unable to do so. The woman was able to show police where her ex had been using her iPhone to call her government-issued cellphone. She said that she would like to press charges for the theft of the phone. Her phone was described as a white iPhone with a home button, a black Nike case and has a photo of herself as the lock screen. She valued the phone to be approximately $300. Warrants are being sought on the ex-girlfriend for theft.

* * *

A man was found sleeping on the sidewalk at 1250 E. 3rd St. He decided to find somewhere else to take a nap after speaking with police.



* * *

Police were called to AutoZone, 3536 Brainerd Road, for a man who was in the bathroom saying he was "the chosen one." Police found a plastic bag with an opened package of a lighter, tin foil box and ripped tin foil that was burnt in the bathroom. The man was clearly too upset to speak with police and very jittery. The man said he hadn't been in the bathroom and did not smoke anything, but was only waiting for his ride home. Police verified him through NCIC and he was clear.

* * *

An employee at Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police a man was panhandling on the property and refusing to leave, and requested he be trespassed. Police told the man he had to leave and had been criminally trespassed, to which he agreed to leave. A warrant check was conducted, showing no active warrants for him.

* * *

Police found a 2013 Volkswagen Passat (GA tag) abandoned in a driveway on Phils Drive. It was confirmed through Dispatch that the vehicle was stolen. The left front tire was flat.The vehicle was taken out of NCIC and towed by Mostellers #3. There was no suspect information.

* * *



A man told police he was the superintendent for Southern Sphere Iron Works that was doing demolition work at 1607 Central Ave. He said the building was vacant and open and there is equipment and tools outside, and the property is surrounded by a chain link fence. He said they all left there around 5 p.m. the day before and when they got back there around 6:45 a.m. that day, it was discovered that someone had cut a hole in the fence and had stolen some of the tools.

* * *

A man on Bonny Oaks Drive who had reported his vehicle stolen called police to report a FedEx driver had found his checkbook on the ground at 2413 Leanne Circle. He said the FedEx driver brought the check book to him, and he wanted to add the location it was found to the report.

However, he said his vehicle was not at that location.

* * *

An employee of AT&T, told police that a copper line that ran from a junction box on Highway 58 to the apartments at 5305 Hwy. 58 had been loosened and was hanging down. He said someone had cut the line between the two points. There is no suspect information. He estimated the value of the theft at $2,750.

* * *

An employee at McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, told police she laid her purse down on the counter the night before and later walked out without it around 11:40 p.m. She then realized she had left it when she got home and immediately went back, and it had been about 30-40 minutes since she left. However, it was gone by the time she got back. She said there were other workers there when she left. She said someone must have stolen it.

* * *

An employee of the Metro T-Mobile store, 1605 E 23rd St., told police an alarm had gone off in the store after 10:30 p.m. She said when she arrived she noticed a scuff mark to the front door. When she watched video footage, she saw a black male hit the door with a rock before being

scared away by the alarm. The door did not break. The man wasn't able to be identified from the video.

* * *

A man was reportedly acting suspicious at the Dollar General, 8126 E. Brainerd Road. Police found the man standing next to his vehicle with all of his belongings unloaded outside of it. The store manager told police the man was acting out and throwing bouncy balls around outside of the store. The man was trespassed from the Dollar General and told not to come back to the property. The man showed no active warrants and police stayed on the scene until he left the property.