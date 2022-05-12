Partnership Announces Kevin Hyde As CEO; Hyde To Take Helm Aug. 25

The board of directors for the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults announces it has named Kevin Hyde as its CEO effective Aug. 25.



"Dr. Hyde brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for service to make a difference in people’s lives," officials said.



He will succeed CEO Pam Ladd, who retires on Aug. 24.



“Our Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce Kevin to the Partnership and Chattanooga communities” said Board Chair Tyler Forrest. “Kevin possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Partnership into an even greater, more successful organization to create a lasting impact on our area.”



Dr.

Hyde’s most recent role was regional vice president for the USO Indo-Pacific in which he led business units covering 52 percent of the globe, with 95 employees and 2,500 volunteers. Under his direction the USO provided support to 360,000 military personnel assigned to the region. That support included humanitarian assistance to United States sailors and their families after the collisions of the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain and the COVID outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.Dr. Hyde began his career in the United States Air Force. During his almost 29-year tenure, he commanded multiple units around the world and was responsible for community relations in Rheinland-Pfatz, Germany, the largest American military community outside the United States. He participated in humanitarian relief operations in Haiti and Somalia, and led international relief operations in the Philippines, retiring as a brigadier general.Dr. Hyde holds a B.S. in international affairs from the United States Air Force Academy, an M.S. in organizational and human resource development from Abilene Christian University, an M.A.in national security and strategic studies from Naval War College, an M.A. in strategic studies from United States Army War College, and an honorary doctorate of public service from the University of Maryland.

He and his wife, Jodie, chose Chattanooga as their home after 38 years of serving the country and others around the world. They are pleased to have the opportunity to make a difference and give back to their new community and hometown.



“Jodie and I are thrilled be a part of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults family, and we look forward to continuing the Partnership legacy of empowering and strengthening our greater Chattanooga communities.”



Dr. Hyde’s appointment concludes a six-month national search process completed by the board search committee in conjunction with Buffkin Baker, a Nashville-based executive search firm. Dr. Hyde will begin work at Partnership on June 22 and assume the role of CEO on Aug. 25.

"Please join the Board of Directors of Partnership for Families, Children and Adults in welcoming Kevin Hyde to our community," officials said.