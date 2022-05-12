 Thursday, May 12, 2022 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Partnership Announces Kevin Hyde As CEO; Hyde To Take Helm Aug. 25

Thursday, May 12, 2022
Kevin Hyde
Kevin Hyde

The board of directors for the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults announces it has named Kevin Hyde as its CEO effective Aug. 25. 

"Dr. Hyde brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for service to make a difference in people’s lives," officials said. 

He will succeed CEO Pam Ladd, who retires on Aug. 24.

“Our Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce Kevin to the Partnership and Chattanooga communities” said Board Chair Tyler Forrest. “Kevin possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Partnership into an even greater, more successful organization to create a lasting impact on our area.” 

Dr.

Hyde’s most recent role was regional vice president for the USO Indo-Pacific in which he led business units covering 52 percent of the globe, with 95 employees and 2,500 volunteers. Under his direction the USO provided support to 360,000 military personnel assigned to the region. That support included humanitarian assistance to United States sailors and their families after the collisions of the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain and the COVID outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.  

Dr. Hyde began his career in the United States Air Force. During his almost 29-year tenure, he commanded multiple units around the world and was responsible for community relations in Rheinland-Pfatz, Germany, the largest American military community outside the United States. He participated in humanitarian relief operations in Haiti and Somalia, and led international relief operations in the Philippines, retiring as a brigadier general.
 
Dr. Hyde holds a B.S. in international affairs from the United States Air Force Academy, an M.S. in organizational and human resource development from Abilene Christian University, an M.A.in national security and strategic studies from Naval War College, an M.A. in strategic studies from United States Army War College, and an honorary doctorate of public service from the University of Maryland.

He and his wife, Jodie, chose Chattanooga as their home after 38 years of serving the country and others around the world. They are pleased to have the opportunity to make a difference and give back to their new community and hometown.
 
“Jodie and I are thrilled be a part of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults family, and we look forward to continuing the Partnership legacy of empowering and strengthening our greater Chattanooga communities.”
 
Dr. Hyde’s appointment concludes a six-month national search process completed by the board search committee in conjunction with Buffkin Baker, a Nashville-based executive search firm. Dr. Hyde will begin work at Partnership on June 22 and assume the role of CEO on Aug. 25.

"Please join the Board of Directors of Partnership for Families, Children and Adults in welcoming Kevin Hyde to our community," officials said.


May 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

May 12, 2022

Fire Breaks Out At Red Robin Restaurant For The 2nd Time In A Month

May 12, 2022

Senator Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Prevent U.S. Research From Being Used To Benefit The People's Liberation Army Of China


A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She ... (click for more)

A fire broke out for the second time in a month at the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place on Thursday. More details to follow... (click for more)

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) along with Rick Scott (R-Fl.), Mike Braun (R-In.), Ben Sasse (R-Ne.), Tom Cotton (R-Ar.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) introduced the Preventing ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She said the employee did not say anything and gave her what she ordered. The woman said she drank most of the coffee and, when she got home, she put it in the refrigerator. She said when she later ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Prevent U.S. Research From Being Used To Benefit The People's Liberation Army Of China

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) along with Rick Scott (R-Fl.), Mike Braun (R-In.), Ben Sasse (R-Ne.), Tom Cotton (R-Ar.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) introduced the Preventing PLA Acquisition of United States Technology Act of 2022. The bill would prevent any federally funded U.S. research from being shared or conducted jointly with Chinese entities that ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Miracle In The Air

Lou Holtz, the famous football coach, tells the delightful story about flying home after a recruiting mission. “Just me and the school pilot. It’s pitch-black dark when suddenly the pilot asked me out of the blue: ‘Lou, what would you do if I had a major heart attack right now?’” Lou immediately replied, “I’d whip your ass all the way to the ground!” Fortunately, when such a ... (click for more)

Sports

Byrd Flies - Tenerowicz Walks Off Chattanooga In 10th Against M-Braves

Byrd Tenerowicz arms became wings as he exited the infield dirt and made his way into the pristine outfield grass. What gave him those wings? A walkoff single that drove in two teammates and produced a memorable 5-4 tenth-inning victory. After being mobbed by teammates and taking a moment to compose himself, Tenerowicz explained his approach. “If it was a slider, screw it, ... (click for more)

"Focused omOn The Zone" - Chattanooga State Softball Headed To Region Championship Game

White pieces of fluff swirled through the air on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon, and when frozen in a photo, this material gave the impression of a game played in the heart of winter. In reality it was over 80 degrees on a May afternoon. But standing in the batter’s box was a cold-blooded Ashlyn Holland, who was the second batter in the bottom of the sixth inning. As a fourth-year ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors