A fire broke out for the second time in a month at the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place on Thursday.

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

Fire Breaks Out At Red Robin Restaurant For The 2nd Time In A Month

Senator Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Prevent U.S. Research From Being Used To Benefit The People's Liberation Army Of China

A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She ... (click for more)

A fire broke out for the second time in a month at the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place on Thursday. More details to follow... (click for more)