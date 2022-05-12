Fire Breaks Out At Red Robin Restaurant For The 2nd Time In A Month

A fire broke out for the second time in a month at the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place on Thursday.
More details to follow...
May 12, 2022
A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She
Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) along with Rick Scott (R-Fl.), Mike Braun (R-In.), Ben Sasse (R-Ne.), Tom Cotton (R-Ar.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) introduced the Preventing
A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She said the employee did not say anything and gave her what she ordered. The woman said she drank most of the coffee and, when she got home, she put it in the refrigerator. She said when she later
When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election.
The result? Today's Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan
Lou Holtz, the famous football coach, tells the delightful story about flying home after a recruiting mission. “Just me and the school pilot. It’s pitch-black dark when suddenly the pilot asked me out of the blue: ‘Lou, what would you do if I had a major heart attack right now?’” Lou immediately replied, “I’d whip your ass all the way to the ground!”
Fortunately, when such a
Byrd Tenerowicz arms became wings as he exited the infield dirt and made his way into the pristine outfield grass. What gave him those wings? A walkoff single that drove in two teammates and produced a memorable 5-4 tenth-inning victory. After being mobbed by teammates and taking a moment to compose himself, Tenerowicz explained his approach.
"If it was a slider, screw it,
White pieces of fluff swirled through the air on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon, and when frozen in a photo, this material gave the impression of a game played in the heart of winter. In reality it was over 80 degrees on a May afternoon. But standing in the batter’s box was a cold-blooded Ashlyn Holland, who was the second batter in the bottom of the sixth inning.
As a fourth-year