Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH

1212 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052680

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VOP (BURGLARY )

VOP (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD)



BONK, KATY MICHELLE

155 FRANCIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER

607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111445

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYLAN, STEPHANIE MARIE

1105 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATIOAN CAPIAS CRIMINAL IMPERSINATION



BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BRYAN, LOGEN ELIJAH

211 DOLORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BUCHANON, DARRIUS MARQUIS

7405 SUMMERTOWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARTER, KORTONYO LAWONTE

3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



COX, ROBERT BRIAN

1019 COLBS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH



CROWE, SHARON R

4137 EAST RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE

276 RIVER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, JAVON L

3003 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON

11608 APISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37302

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DIMAS, KARINA

1642 GREENWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA

208 NORTHERN TRAILS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VANDALISM



ELLIS, THOMAS

2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FOUST, TRACY LEE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FRADY, DAKOTA RAY

102 ROLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )



FREEMAN, DESHAWN

3910 W.

FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE197 DELTA ST SYLVALYA, 35756Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDGOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE2215 VANCE AVE Chattanooga, 374043716Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGREER, BRYANT TERELL KENDALE400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL EXPOSUREHANCOCK, DONNA JEAN119 EVENING SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERHARRISON, CADARIUS DEWAYNE2215 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE1061 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000HUCKABEE, ROBERT LEBRON53 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTJACOBS, THOMAS NIEL7542 SAVANNAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373639254Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, PARKER FARRELL885 PRESSING DR KINGSTON, 300045967Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE5243 DONLYN LN APT A HIXSON, 373434317Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYJUMP, SCOTT ANDREW3474 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELACKEY, JEFFERY L113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLAUDERDALE, WILLIS GRANT727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT LICENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION SCHCEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCELEE, DARREN DEWAYNE2907 E. 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELONG, DUSTIN HAROLD501 MEADOW DEW ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, JOSHUA ELDRIDGE1950 GREENDALE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE3715 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT UNDER 1000MIMS, JAMES TAVARES1600 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARIS, BOBBY LEE5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPARIS, RONALD EDWARD4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEELS, JASON ALLAN1383 MERCER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPENN, BRITTANEY JO1410 MACK SMITH ROAD, #2208/ HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPORTER, STEPHANIE GAIL1123 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPROCTOR, KAYLA A4710 PACKARD DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICHARDSON, WHITNEY N200 CITYGREEN WAY, APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSAINT, ANTHONY LEE6218 MARTHA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPENCER, RONALD WESLEY6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, CAYLIB T5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITIPPS, BRANDON LEE3330 LOCKWOOD TERRECE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATETHEFT OF PROPERTYTURNER, LAUREN B1436 CAMBRIDGE POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWALLER, JONATHAN DEVIN705 DREXEL STREET HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 372034171Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON5826 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 373435589Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH EVIDENCERETALIATIONEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWEST, DONOVAN S5280 ROTARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, CAROL RENE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054591Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN5344 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 374123249Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTWILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY197 DELTA ST SYLVANIA, 35988Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1700 JACKSON ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374041315Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEARWRIGHT, TYLER EUGENEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON