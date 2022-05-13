The Chattanooga State Tigers are headed to Yuma Az., where temperatures this weekend are slated to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. That is probably only half as hot as Amber Gainer’s bat, which swung the game in the Tigers favor in their region championship duel with Walters State. With two runners on, Gainer drove a softball high into the air and into the deepest part of the ... (click for more)

As a member of the sports media it was an accepted fact that when you interviewed a sports celebrity, it was never appropriate to ask them for an autograph. I obeyed this unwritten law about 98% of the time. One of the few times I disobeyed it was around 1980 when I interviewed Mickey Mantle. I was covering the Rick Honeycutt golf tournament in Fort Oglethorpe and got a chance to