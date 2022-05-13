 Friday, May 13, 2022 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Commission Certifies Primary Election, Including Tightly Contested County Mayor Race; Some Citizens Question Validity

Friday, May 13, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

The election commission held a brief meeting Friday morning to certify the primary election, including for tightly contested race for Hamilton County mayor. Weston Wamp won the Republican primary and now faces Democratic primary elect Matt Adams in the Aug. 4 general election. 

 

“We tested each and every machine before Election Day to ensure that the test ballots were producing an accurate result, then we set them to zero and sealed the machines,” said Auditor Christian Bennett.

“We observed the machines coming back in on election night to ensure the seals we put on the machines were the same seals. We turned on the machines and there were no broken seals. The day after election, we selected a sample of various precincts and compared the counts of the actual votes per the machines to the number of ballot stubs, ballot applications and signatures in the poll books. Based on that, that's how we got to a draft unmodified opinion.” 

 

Many community members attended the meeting; some said they had concerns with voter integrity. One said two men in separate vehicles drove up, asked where they could go to pick up ballots and were allegedly instructed by an official to drive around to the back to the loading docks. 


She asked the commission why anyone in private vehicles, at 7 p.m. on election night, would be coming to pick up ballots. Mr. Walden said they were temporary employees coming to unload the precinct vehicles when they brought supplies back. He said he and several people from the group present were able to watch the whole process. He said the process was also videotaped. 

 


May 13, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 13, 2022

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council May Amend Budget To Account For Unexpected Expenses; Employees To Get 4% Raise

May 13, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Discussions are taking place now about the fiscal year 2022-2033 budget for the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga. An amendment will be needed at the end of fiscal year 2021-2022 to account for unexpected ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0070 Mark Hopkins (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council May Amend Budget To Account For Unexpected Expenses; Employees To Get 4% Raise

Discussions are taking place now about the fiscal year 2022-2033 budget for the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga. An amendment will be needed at the end of fiscal year 2021-2022 to account for unexpected expenses that took place, said Mayor David Bennett. Highlights of the amendment includes a projection that the General Fund will end with a surplus of $147,000. Losses are expected ... (click for more)

Opinion

Abortion And The Supreme Court

For all those up in arms about the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, do you understand that abortion will still be legal? The change will simply put abortion restrictions back at the state level. Several liberal states have already pledged to become havens for late term abortion, so even that extreme procedure will still be available. For everyone who wants the Senate to end ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Commencement

And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright. I relish commencement speeches in just about every forum. The late Steve Jobs laid me out and I have watched an ailing Jimmy Valvano and a fiery Denzel Washington in their prime. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Pitcher Ashley Rogers' Determination Paid Off

Ashley Rogers’ path to the pitcher’s circle has been fraught with obstacles this softball season. For that matter, her route hasn’t always been clear for several seasons now. So, the Tennessee right-hander wasn’t going to go easily from Thursday’s SEC tournament quarterfinal game against Mississippi State. And the game turned into a marathon. Regardless, the more pitches the ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Sports Autograph Protocol

As a member of the sports media it was an accepted fact that when you interviewed a sports celebrity, it was never appropriate to ask them for an autograph. I obeyed this unwritten law about 98% of the time. One of the few times I disobeyed it was around 1980 when I interviewed Mickey Mantle. I was covering the Rick Honeycutt golf tournament in Fort Oglethorpe and got a chance to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors