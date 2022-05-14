 Saturday, May 14, 2022 70.0°F   thunderstorm rain   Thunderstorm Rain

Woman Rescued From Glenn Falls Trail Head Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, May 14, 2022

On Saturday afternoon, the CFD and HCEMS responded to a medical call that turned out being geared towards a rescue. At 1354, Quint 14 was dispatched to the area of 600 Ochs Highway on the side of Lookout Mountain for a woman actively seizing.

The woman was about a quarter mile down the trail below the Glenn Falls Trail Head.

Quint 14 called for Squad 20 to respond for manpower and their "Big Wheel" rescue device. Quint 14, Squad 20, and Medic #15 hiked down the trail and made contact with the patient who was found still actively seizing. The patient was stabilized, packaged for transport, and secured to the "Big Wheel". Quint 14, Squad 20, and Medic 15 personnel traversed the steep terrain back up the mountain to the trailhead parking lot where the patient was transferred over to the ambulance.

The man and his wife (the woman having a seizure) were visiting the area from Rockmart, Ga., and were just out hiking when the incident occurred.


Police Blotter: Woman Caught On Camera Trying To Conceal Items At Dillard's; Man Standing On Roadway Doesn't Know Name Or Birthdate

2 New Parks Nearing Completion In East Ridge

Police Blotter: Woman Caught On Camera Trying To Conceal Items At Dillard's; Man Standing On Roadway Doesn't Know Name Or Birthdate

While working an extra job at Dillard's, an officer was notified by a camera operator of a suspicious woman. The camera operator said the woman hid items on her person, but upon noticing the officer's presence, she removed the items. The camera operator said due to the woman making a clear attempt of theft of merchandise by concealment and being caught on their camera, that they ... (click for more)

2 New Parks Nearing Completion In East Ridge

Two new East Ridge city parks are nearing completion. The dog park behind city hall is open for use although the agility equipment will not be delivered until June. Both City Manager Chris Dorsey and Mayor Brian Williams were glad to see that EPA air quality meter and signs posted at the park are being removed. Planning is being done for a big grand opening of the new playground ... (click for more)

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HENNY YOUNGMAN QUOTES * -- "Doctor, my leg hurts. What can I do?" The doctor says, "Limp!" * -- I bet on a horse at ten-to-one. It didn't come in until half-past three. * -- A drunk goes up to a parking meter, puts in a quarter, the dial goes to 60. The drunk says, "Huh. I lost 100 pounds!" * -- A man pulls up to the curb and asks the policeman, "Can I park here?" "No" ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Mounts Comeback To Win SoCon Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team won its 15th Southern Conference Tournament Championship in improbable fashion Saturday afternoon at top-seeded UNC Greensboro. The ladies came back from a 7-2 deficit with a 5-run seventh and then won it in the eighth to claim a 9-7 final tally. The Mocs hit four homers in the final two frames with two from Reagan Armour bookending the tying ... (click for more)

M-Braves Bombard Lookouts

Media spoke to Michael Harris on Thursday, and many fans went to the ballgame for the post-matchup fireworks. But for those interested in baseball, CJ Alexander’s personal home run derby was the reason some fans will remember Friday night. He slammed two home runs and smacked five RBIs as the Mississippi Braves belted the Lookouts 9-2. On the other side, the Lookouts seemed tentative ... (click for more)


