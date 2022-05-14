Woman Rescued From Glenn Falls Trail Head Saturday Afternoon

On Saturday afternoon, the CFD and HCEMS responded to a medical call that turned out being geared towards a rescue. At 1354, Quint 14 was dispatched to the area of 600 Ochs Highway on the side of Lookout Mountain for a woman actively seizing.

The woman was about a quarter mile down the trail below the Glenn Falls Trail Head.

Quint 14 called for Squad 20 to respond for manpower and their "Big Wheel" rescue device. Quint 14, Squad 20, and Medic #15 hiked down the trail and made contact with the patient who was found still actively seizing. The patient was stabilized, packaged for transport, and secured to the "Big Wheel". Quint 14, Squad 20, and Medic 15 personnel traversed the steep terrain back up the mountain to the trailhead parking lot where the patient was transferred over to the ambulance.

The man and his wife (the woman having a seizure) were visiting the area from Rockmart, Ga., and were just out hiking when the incident occurred.