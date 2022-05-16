Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
Don Loftis Pulled Square Nails From Timbers At The Downed Cameron Hill Mansions

Monday, May 16, 2022 - by John Wilson
Don Loftis
Don Loftis

Former Hamilton County School Superintendent Don Loftis remembers pulling square nails from timbers in the final days of Cameron Hill.

"My grandfather, Samuel Oscar Loftis, bought three houses that were being taken down. They were near the top, but not on the top. Two of them were side by side," he stated.

He said his grandfather lived in Middle Valley and his main job was at the curtain pole factory off Amnicola Highway. But he kept several side jobs going.

Dr. Loftis said he recalls there were eight to 10 people helping take down the houses. "Some were kin and some were not. There were several grandchildren who were older and bigger than me, and they did more of the carrying. I was pretty young at the time.

"We were paid 50 cents an hour, which was pretty good for kids at the time. We were glad to get it."

He said, "I mainly pulled these old square nails out and then straightened them up. He wanted to keep all those square nails."

Dr. Loftis, a longtime Soddy Daisy resident, said, "There was lots of marble in those houses, handsome fireplaces and big heavy timbers. There were a lot of doors and really fancy stuff. They were mansions I would say."

He said, "There were trucks coming and going. He had it hauled to a place where he stored it in East Chattanooga."

Then the hill was left barren with all the marble and heavy timbers and fine doors that had once meant an awful lot to families on the hill scattered hither and yon. 


May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

May 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was declined four times so the manager asked her to pull forward so she wasn't blocking the drive-thru. After telling her several times, the suspect pulled forward and then went back through ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL 113 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO 137 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Miss Mary Frances"

I have written dozens of obituaries in my life and eulogized many people. I am not ashamed to admit I think I am good at it and I am flattered when a friend’s family approaches me to ask for my help. I have written a number of obituaries on those who are still alive who want to “proof-read” what will be turned into the funeral home and I have honored death-bed requests that this ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team was selected to participate in the Tuscaloosa Regional, hosted by Alabama, to kickoff play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA league offices announced Sunday evening. The Mocs earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling come-from-behind win in the title game of the Southern Conference Championship to defeat top-seeded ... (click for more)

Andrew Abbott Daunting In Lookouts Debut

What Andrew Abbott was going to throw was anyone’s guess. And “anyone” on the Mississippi Braves usually guessed wrong during the Lookouts’ 7-3 win. The lefthander with a multitude of breaking pitches completely befuddled Mississippi’s batters to the tune of 12 strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings of work. He allowed only three hits and walked none in his Chattanooga ... (click for more)


