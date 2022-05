Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL

113 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO

137 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, JASON S

3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

1205 BOYNYON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

225 ROWLING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLEMAN, DANNY CHRISTOPHER

463 CAROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT



COLLINS, LATOYA L

3006 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

THEFT UNDER 1,000



COPE, JASON ELLIOTT

1516 PALMETTO SANDS CT BEAUFORT, 29902

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAULKNER, JAY THOMAS207 EVENSIDE DR APT# 44 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL4504 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162612Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTFOWLER, RUSTY LEE9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000HIDALGO, JULIO2911 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE336 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE48 KAY DR RINGGOLD, 307364400Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKUENZLI, COLE REED712 A KENTUCKY AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF SCHEDILE IV DRUGLAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE713 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 83 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, CHAD ERIC205 DALEWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMANN, KRISTY LYNN511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMASTERS, GABRIELLE NICHOLE803 NORTHBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyUNDERAGE DRINKINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS OF SCH IIIIPOSS OF SCH IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE1369 MEADOWWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SRAMIREZ PEREZ, CRISTO R3650 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROMAN, MARISA A1023 NORTHVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEE, ANGELA CARR6036 OOLTEWAH TOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SELBY, MARK2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESHEPPARD, STEVEN KYLE717 WOODVALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL710 W HENRY AVE TAMPA, 33604Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, MONTRELL T611 E SEVIER ST MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER 1,000SPIELMAN, NICHOLAS SCOTT215 CITYGREEN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTEELE, ANGELA1518 E 47th St Chattanooga, 374073212Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTRICKLAND, CODELRO DORAN917 W 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE5703 CASTLE GATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY5210 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433982Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTUSHER, MICHAEL WAYNE2010 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063129Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALLS, CHARLES REGGIE127 GOODSON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODLEY, ALFRED LABRON2210 E 25TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWOODS, KESHAWN603 BONNIE LASSIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY