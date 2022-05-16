1 Injured In House Fire On Glendale Drive Sunday Night

Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
Monday, May 16, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after escaping a burning home at the foot of Signal Mountain.

At 11:12 p.m., Hamilton County 911 received reports that a house was engulfed in flames in the 300 block of Glendale Drive.

First arriving CFD companies found the front part of the residence fully involved and launched an offensive attack and a search of the home. A second alarm was called to bring additional units to the scene due to possibility of people still inside the structure. Fire officials soon learned that all parties were out of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly with their interior attack and they also protected a nearby neighbor’s home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quint 17, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Engine 12, Quint 16, Engine 22, Quint 14, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 Green Shift responded.

Mutual aid partners helped respond to calls at fire halls while CFD firefighters were on this call.

One patient was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and two others were treated on the scene by HCEMS for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross will be assisting three adults impacted by the fire.  


Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was declined four times so the manager asked her to pull forward so she wasn't blocking the drive-thru. After telling her several times, the suspect pulled forward and then went back through ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For May 9-15

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 9-15: JACKSON PHILLIP CURTIS W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA PARKER TREY AUSTIN W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER HERPST GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, THEFT OF VEHICLE, PROBATION VIOLATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HILLIS MARY JANE W/F 76 MISD OFFICER CAMP DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Miss Mary Frances"

I have written dozens of obituaries in my life and eulogized many people. I am not ashamed to admit I think I am good at it and I am flattered when a friend’s family approaches me to ask for my help. I have written a number of obituaries on those who are still alive who want to “proof-read” what will be turned into the funeral home and I have honored death-bed requests that this ... (click for more)

Sports

Williamson Pitches Chattanooga To Win Over M-Braves

When he’s got things rolling, Brandon Williamson looks like a major league pitcher. The lanky 6-6 lefty with a long stride and overpowering stuff, there’s nothing hitters can do but haplessly fan at the plate when the 24 year-old is locked in. Jalen Miller was able to get him early for a home run and a bases-loaded walk in the first and second innings, but that was it. Williamson ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team was selected to participate in the Tuscaloosa Regional, hosted by Alabama, to kickoff play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA league offices announced Sunday evening. The Mocs earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling come-from-behind win in the title game of the Southern Conference Championship to defeat top-seeded ... (click for more)


