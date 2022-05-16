1 Injured In House Fire On Glendale Drive Sunday Night

One person was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after escaping a burning home at the foot of Signal Mountain.

At 11:12 p.m., Hamilton County 911 received reports that a house was engulfed in flames in the 300 block of Glendale Drive.

First arriving CFD companies found the front part of the residence fully involved and launched an offensive attack and a search of the home. A second alarm was called to bring additional units to the scene due to possibility of people still inside the structure. Fire officials soon learned that all parties were out of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly with their interior attack and they also protected a nearby neighbor’s home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quint 17, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Engine 12, Quint 16, Engine 22, Quint 14, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 Green Shift responded.

Mutual aid partners helped respond to calls at fire halls while CFD firefighters were on this call.

One patient was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and two others were treated on the scene by HCEMS for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross will be assisting three adults impacted by the fire.