Wife Charged In Shooting Death Of Her Husband

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an Old Parksville Road address after receiving a report of a shooting Sunday at 10:29 p.m. The 911 caller, Britany M. Taylor, 46, informed dispatch her husband had been shot during a disagreement between the two of them.

Deputies arrived on the scene with EMS personnel for any needed medical treatment. The male victim, Mike Brian Taylor, 49, was determined to be deceased in the residence as the result of a gunshot. M

Mrs. Taylor was detained and transported to the Judicial Complex for an interview with investigators.

After a search warrant was procured for the Old Parksville Road residence, detectives processed the scene of the incident for several hours. At the conclusion of the investigation and after consulting with the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Mrs. Taylor was placed into custody.

Britany M. Taylor, was charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband, Mike Brian Taylor. She was booked at the Bradley County Jail Monday morning.



This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no other details are available to be released at this time.





