Unresponsive Female Inmate At The Silverdale Jail Dies; Investigation Underway

An unresponsive female inmate at the Silverdale Detention Center died after being taken to the hospital.

On Monday at approximately 2 p.m., Hamilton County EMS was called to Silverdale in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive female inmate (age 53). The inmate was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

At the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, the HCSO Investigative Services has been directed to conduct a death investigation.

The body of the inmate has been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for the cause and manner of death to be determined.



