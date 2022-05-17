An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man’s vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within sight of the business and parking lot, about 4:30 p.m. One of the women said about 4:50 p.m., she went to the window to look at his vehicle and it drove away. The women said they couldn’t ... (click for more)