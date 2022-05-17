 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga TSA Tells How To Properly Travel With Firearms To Avoid $13,000 Fine

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - by Thea Marshall
Mark Howell
Mark Howell

Last year, the civil penalty for carry-on firearms was raised to $13,900. On Tuesday morning, Mark Howell from TSA Public Affairs, explained how travelers can properly fly with firearms to avoid such stiff penalties in preparation for the busy travel season. 


“It is important to know the rules of traveling with firearms the right way,” said Mr. Howell. “If you do it the wrong way, by bringing it to the security checkpoint, you’re suffering a civil penalty from TSA upwards of $13,900, the potential of getting a citation or being arrested by local law enforcement and you could also miss your flight.” 


Mr.

Howell said all firearms must be completely unloaded, stored in a hard-sided case with padding and any ammunition is to be stored in a steady state inside the case. He said the case must be completely secure and declared to the airline.


TSA's website says travelers must “declare each firearm each time you present it for transport as checked baggage.” Also, Mr. Howell advised travelers to check with state, local and international firearm laws before traveling. 


“Officers at CHA discovered a total of 24 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage last year,” said Mr. Howell. “A total of 10 firearms have already been detected at CHA security checkpoints in 2022 so far.” 


Mr. Howell said last year was a record year in Chattanooga for firearms at the security checkpoint. He said over the past decade, they have seen a continuous increase in the number of guns year after year, and if volume continues to grow as summer approaches, they are on pace to potentially pass that number again this year. 


Last July, Tennessee law permitted open and concealed carry and Mr. Howell said as a result, it is partially to blame for recent firearm increases. He said they are seeing increases statewide as Memphis and Nashville also had record years last year. However, he said regardless of permitless carry, TSA rules still apply that travelers are not allowed to bring a loaded or unloaded firearm past security checkpoints. 


“If you’re living in a state where it's open carry, naturally you’re going to have more guns at security checkpoints because people are used to carrying them during the day,” said Mr. Howell. “I guess you have to switch that mindset while you’re traveling.” 


Mr. Howell said most of the time, firearms detected at security checkpoints are due to travelers’ forgetting it was in their bag or being unprepared. 


“It could be a costly mistake in the long run just for forgetting to check it,” said Mr. Howell. “If you want to travel with it, we don’t want to infringe on anyone's right to take it with them, as long as it is packed properly and stored under the aircraft, we have no problem with that.” 


He said 80-90 percent of firearms at the checkpoint are loaded causing law enforcement to clear the firearm. Mr. Howell said this causes delays for others going through security especially with summer travel. 


For more information and specific directions on how to travel with firearms, visit here. 



May 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

May 17, 2022

Fleischmann Supports Proposed New Waste Disposal Facility On Oak Ridge Reservation

May 17, 2022

City Council Approves TIF For $102 Million Project At Former Dupont Site


An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man’s vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within ... (click for more)

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement strongly supporting the proposal to build a new onsite disposal facility on the Oak Ridge Reservation. “Moving forward with the ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) on a $102 million project at the former Dupont site in Hixson. The city Industrial Development Board earlier gave ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man’s vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within sight of the business and parking lot, about 4:30 p.m. One of the women said about 4:50 p.m., she went to the window to look at his vehicle and it drove away. The women said they couldn’t ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Supports Proposed New Waste Disposal Facility On Oak Ridge Reservation

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement strongly supporting the proposal to build a new onsite disposal facility on the Oak Ridge Reservation. “Moving forward with the Environmental Management Disposal Facility is critically important to the Oak Ridge Reservation. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security complex contain the Department ... (click for more)

Opinion

Student Debt - And Response (4)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Do We Stand?

Victor Davis Hanson is, in my opinion, one of the great conservative minds in America and I relish everything he has to write. I join him in my concern over so many things that are happening in our country. The violent crime that we felt this weekend in Buffalo and at a Presbyterian Church in California is for starters but deeper is the inflation, with the white supremacy hatred, ... (click for more)

Sports

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would’ve been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women’s basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would’ve been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors