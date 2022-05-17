 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Weather

Police Have Persons Of Interest In 2021 Mass Shooting On Grove Street; Make Renewed Request For Public's Help

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, at a Tuesday press conference, said investigators have identified persons of interest in the 2021 mass shooting on Grove Street, which has thus far gone unsolved.

She said, "As your chief, a woman and a mother, I'm burdened with the fact that no one has come forward to speak on behalf of these seven women."

Gunfire broke out Sept. 26 during an after-party following the annual West Side reunion.

Labrecia Dews, 37, and 21-year-old Keniqua Hughes were killed. Five other female shooting victims included a girl, 14.

Police said they now believe the victims were not the target of the shooting.

Captain John Chambers said, "We are in need of any and all pictures and videos that we're taking during the Westside reunion that took place here on Sept. 25th last year. While some may think that these images and videos are not useful, they may be exactly what we need."

Police said with the new Atlas 1 mobile app that citizens can download anonymous digital photos and videos.

new, anonymous email tip address is homicidetips@chattanooga.gov.

 


Opinion

Student Debt - And Response (4)

"And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright." Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being "blamed" by conservatives like Roy

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody's house. We've seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme

Sports

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora 'Pare' Pene's voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a "soundtrack" of UTC women's basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene's cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would've been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women's basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would've been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee


