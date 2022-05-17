Police Have Persons Of Interest In 2021 Mass Shooting On Grove Street; Make Renewed Request For Public's Help

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, at a Tuesday press conference, said investigators have identified persons of interest in the 2021 mass shooting on Grove Street, which has thus far gone unsolved.

She said, "As your chief, a woman and a mother, I'm burdened with the fact that no one has come forward to speak on behalf of these seven women."

Gunfire broke out Sept. 26 during an after-party following the annual West Side reunion.

Labrecia Dews, 37, and 21-year-old Keniqua Hughes were killed. Five other female shooting victims included a girl, 14.

Police said they now believe the victims were not the target of the shooting.

Captain John Chambers said, "We are in need of any and all pictures and videos that we're taking during the Westside reunion that took place here on Sept. 25th last year. While some may think that these images and videos are not useful, they may be exactly what we need."

Police said with the new Atlas 1 mobile app that citizens can download anonymous digital photos and videos.

A new, anonymous email tip address is .