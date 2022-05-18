Police Blotter: Man Steals Loud Truck With Transmission Problems And Abandons It Down The Road; Man Complains Over "Smallest Possible Stuff"

A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down Boy Scout Road and located the vehicle at 1075 Boy Scout Road. The noisy vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road. Officers canvassed the area and could not locate the suspect. The woman has video of the suspect that showed a white male with brown hair wave at the camera and get inside of the vehicle and drive off. The vehicle was released to the woman.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road told police that someone stole his utility trailer from the back yard of his property. It is a 6x8 utility trailer with Crosley wheels and axle ($1,000). No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Highland Avenue told police she is receiving text messages from different numbers. She said they are from her ex-boyfriend and violate their no contact order. She wanted a report made for further court proceedings.

* * *

A father on E. 11th Street told police he was in a disorder with his son, but denied it had gotten physical. There were no marks or bruises to indicate a physical altercation had occurred. The son had departed the area before police arrival. The father wanted to make a report for future action, if necessary. He did not want to give his son's birth date or other personal information.

* * *

A woman called police from the Office Depot, 2273 Gunbarrel Road. She said that she had parked her car here and upon returning she noticed the rear driver's side quarter panel had been damaged. It is unknown what or who caused the damage. No cameras are available in the area.

* * *

An employee of Training Wheels, 621 E. 11th St., asked police to check the rear of the property due to what appeared to be a homeless camp established overnight. Police checked the area and found a small homeless camp in the rear. A small tent was observed and found to be empty. Police informed the employee she could dispose of the tent or allow the people to later gather their belongings.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., told police that a heavy-set white

female with blond hair wearing black pants and gray shirt concealed a pair of black pants, and then walked out the front door without paying for the pants. The employee said she attempted to stop the woman, but was unsuccessful. The woman left the parking lot in what appeared to be a green Honda sedan (GA tag) towards Cummings Highway. Police conducted a registration check of

the tag, and it was not on file.

* * *

The manager of the Baymont Inn, 7017 Shallowford Road, told police that he got into a verbal argument with a man who walked into the business and said that his car was stolen. The man told the manager to look at the cameras to see when the car was stolen. The manager said the man got mad that he was not doing it fast enough. He said the man then hit the plexiglass in front of

him and the manager told him that he was calling the police. After that, the man left the business and got into possibly a Nissan SUV and left the scene before officers arrived.

* * *

A woman called police to say that at an unknown time while driving on I-24 at the Hwy. 27 split, a rock bounced up from a truck and cracked her windshield.

* * *



An anonymous caller reported a man was inside the business of Metro by T-Mobile, 7022 Shallowford Road, acting suspicious. Police spoke with the suspicious man, who said he was just asking about how to purchase/work the "sims" on his phone. He told police that he would leave and not return.

* * *

A woman on Latimore Street told police someone entered her vehicle and stole a tablet cover ($20), a tablet ($100) and misc. identification/court documents ($20). There was no damage to her vehicle and there is no suspect information available.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and woman in the parking lot of The Daily Ration, 1220 Dartmouth St., The man said he was sitting in his vehicle when the woman opened her door and hit his side view mirror with her door. The woman said she did not think she hit his vehicle when she opened her door, and that the man was already looking at his mirror when she came out of the restaurant. The man said the incident happened when she was getting in her vehicle and not when she was getting out. Police observed the smallest possible scuff mark on the man's side mirror that most likely could be buffed off. Police also noticed a previous cracked windshield and the man claimed no other damage.