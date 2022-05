Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE

5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL



COLLINS, CEDRIC LAWAYNE

2619 EAST LAKE TN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



COX, REGINALD L

819 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CRUZ, GLENYS

8112 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DANFORTH, DARRISHA LESHAYE

1619 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DAUGHTREY, CORRINA B

1802 TAFT HWY SGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37427

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, CHRISHAWN MYKELL

1503 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2619 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



DENTON, NATHAN BLAINE

7307 OHARA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEWEESE, KIMBERLY

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN-TRANSIT



ETHERTON, BROOKE DAKOTA

578 RIDGECREST DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



GONZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE

HC 69 BOX 859 SANTA ROSA, 88435

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GRAY, JORDAN MATTHEW

1348 VANCE ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



GUIZAR, MARISA

658 RACOON BRIDGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HARRIS, MARCUSO

7524 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE

404 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062740

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, TRAVIS LEBRON

1912 TUSKEEGEE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



JENKINS, DARIUS T

3705 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING



JOHNSON, MITCHELL DYLANE

RT 1 BX 609 TEN MILE, 37880

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED , LICENSE



KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KIMBALL, JAMES DOUGLAS

220 COLVER STREET APT 20 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



LAWSON, EDWARD LEBRON

2623 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS



MASHBURN, JASON SCOTT

490 OLD TASCO PLACE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MATZKIN, SUSAN MICHELLE

150 KEN VISTA LANE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL

2601 EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON

1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMORRIS, MASON LOWERY412 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE SUSPENDEDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOLIVER, CINDY MARBETH3828 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTPATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE4109 KIRKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE REPORTSPECKINPAUGH, ISRAEL AUGSTUS8207 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN1006 CENTRAL DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCPERRY, CODY MICHAEL1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1506 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY1314 EAST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRUTHERFORD, JEFFREY LEE9258 SLIPPERLY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESLAUGHTER, JACORI MALEKE3802 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSTEELE, JESSICA2810 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHESTONE, BRIAN ALEX5101 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161932Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWART, RUSSELL DAVID1507 COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, VICTORIA114 WILTON AVE LEXINGTON, 40508Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, CHARLOTTE5105 ALABAMA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATION