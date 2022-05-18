 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Neighbor Alerts Lookout Valley Couple With Newborn Baby About Fire

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Lookout Valley blaze
Lookout Valley blaze
- photo by CFD

An early morning fire in Lookout Valley damaged a family’s home, but thankfully, the residents and their baby were able to safely escape the burning structure.

CFD Green Shift companies were called to a house in the 3300 block of Kellys Ferry Road at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. The neighbor also rushed over to notify the sleeping family about what was happening.

Initially, it was not clear if the occupants and their child were still inside, so a second alarm was called for an increased response due to possible entrapment.

Units found flames coming from the back side of the garage when they pulled up to the scene. An offensive attack was initiated along with a search of the house. When fire officials received word that all occupants were out and accounted for, the second alarm was cancelled.

Officials said, "Crews got the blaze under control by 4:40 a.m., which was fast considering the amount of fire they were up against. They saved the structure, but there’s a lot of damage to the residence."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced couple and their newborn baby. Quint 3, Squad 20, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Quint 14, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.

Mutual Aid partners provided coverage at several city fire halls while CFD companies were fighting this fire.

Officials said, "Thanks to the neighbor who dialed 911 and then knocked on the family’s doors and windows, helping to get them out of a very dangerous situation."


May 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals Loud Truck With Transmission Problems And Abandons It Down The Road; Man Complains Over "Smallest Possible Stuff"

May 18, 2022

Minit Car Wash Was Among Displaced Businesses At The Foot Of Cameron Hill

May 18, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down ... (click for more)

As they became common in the 1900s, automobiles spawned numerous car care inventions. If your car got stuck in a muddy ditch in Chattanooga, a locally made Ernest Holmes wrecker could come to ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Steals Loud Truck With Transmission Problems And Abandons It Down The Road; Man Complains Over "Smallest Possible Stuff"

A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down Boy Scout Road and located the vehicle at 1075 Boy Scout Road. The noisy vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road. Officers canvassed the area and could not locate the suspect. The woman ... (click for more)

Minit Car Wash Was Among Displaced Businesses At The Foot Of Cameron Hill

As they became common in the 1900s, automobiles spawned numerous car care inventions. If your car got stuck in a muddy ditch in Chattanooga, a locally made Ernest Holmes wrecker could come to your rescue. Was one of your tires damaged in that accident? A tire-changing machine was faster and easier than the old way of changing the tire manually. Need to get all that mud off your ... (click for more)

Opinion

Student Debt - And Response (4)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)

Sports

Offensive Explosion Leads #1 Vols Past Belmont, 18-0

Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0. The Vols scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee's 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Open Season Friday At Home

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves will have their season home opener and season debut versus South Carolina United in the USL Women’s League this coming Friday evening; May 20, 2022 at 7:30pm in Chattanooga at the CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves are coming off of a very successful inaugural two years, as they have been the reigning Southeast Conference Champions in the WPSL ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors