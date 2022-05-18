Neighbor Alerts Lookout Valley Couple With Newborn Baby About Fire

An early morning fire in Lookout Valley damaged a family’s home, but thankfully, the residents and their baby were able to safely escape the burning structure.

CFD Green Shift companies were called to a house in the 3300 block of Kellys Ferry Road at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. The neighbor also rushed over to notify the sleeping family about what was happening.

Initially, it was not clear if the occupants and their child were still inside, so a second alarm was called for an increased response due to possible entrapment.

Units found flames coming from the back side of the garage when they pulled up to the scene. An offensive attack was initiated along with a search of the house. When fire officials received word that all occupants were out and accounted for, the second alarm was cancelled.

Officials said, "Crews got the blaze under control by 4:40 a.m., which was fast considering the amount of fire they were up against. They saved the structure, but there’s a lot of damage to the residence."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced couple and their newborn baby. Quint 3, Squad 20, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Quint 14, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.

Mutual Aid partners provided coverage at several city fire halls while CFD companies were fighting this fire.

Officials said, "Thanks to the neighbor who dialed 911 and then knocked on the family’s doors and windows, helping to get them out of a very dangerous situation."