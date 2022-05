The Dalton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 813 Colony Ct. Tuesday at 9:28 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the single family structure had fire showing from the front windows and heavy smoke.

Crews extinguished the fire and completed a search of the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is believed to have started in the living room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

The loss is estimated at $75,000.